Three Unique Lineups for Jordi Fernandez, Brooklyn Nets This Season
The Brooklyn Nets are not expected to be too competitive heading into the 2025-26 season. This year, should be a pivotal piece of the puzzle in their rebuild, meaning the season should be more about developing the young players and experimenting with different lineups.
The Nets are entering year two under head coach Jordi Fernandez, which means everything about this team is relatively new. Brooklyn still has to figure out the Cam Thomas contract situation, as he remains a restricted free agent even with NBA Summer League now over.
The amount of freedom and youth this group has means Fernandez can experiment with so many lineups. The Nets have a 10-man rotation, considering they'll be looking toward a top pick in the 2026 draft. How could Fernandez spice things up with different lineups?
Five First-Round Picks
Lineup: Nolan Traore, Ben Saraf, Drake Powell, Egor Demin, Danny Wolf
This is the most obvious 'unique' lineup fans should expect. The Nets drafted five rookies for a reason, and they should all get solid burn as the season carries on.
GM Sean Marks noted in Brooklyn's introductory press conference that most of, if not all of the rookies, should spend time with the Long Island Nets, the team's G League affiliate. This will limit their time on the floor together, and we should expect around half of the class to get legitimate and consistent minutes.
However, don't be surprised if, toward the end of the season, Fernandez trots out a starting five of the 2025 class. The group is made up of four playmakers, but height-wise, a lineup of Traore, Saraf, Powell, Demin, and Wolf could work.
Adapting to the Meta: Double-Bigs
Lineup: Egor Demin, Drake Powell, Michael Porter Jr., Danny Wolf, Nic Claxton
The NBA's new meta is one that many didn't see coming last season. While the era of pace and space basketball is still very much intact, 'double big' lineups have become the new meta. The 2024-25 season saw the rise of many tall duos, including Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartestein, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson, as well as Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams.
The Nets have the perfect one-two punch in the frontcourt with Wolf and Nic Claxton. Wolf, the seven-footer who played the four for most of his time at Michigan, can shoot, play make, and rebound alongside Claxton, who is more of a defensive anchor.
If Fernandez surrounds Wolf and Claxton with shooters, the Nets would have a perfect balance on offense. The two could gobble up rebounds and work the two-man game inside the arc with players spaced on the wings. Wolf would take on a Sengun-esque role as the focal point of Brooklyn's half-court sets.
3&D Basketball
Lineup: Cam Thomas, Terance Mann, Drake Powell, Michael Porter Jr., Danny Wolf
This would be the ultimate 3&D lineup for the Nets. Thomas isn't highly regarded as a defender, but if Fernandez surrounds him with capable ball-stoppers, such as Mann, Porter, and Powell, we could see that rub off on the 23-year-old.
All five players can extend their range, but Porter and Wolf are tall enough that this lineup isn't regressing to 'small ball.' Powell should benefit the most from this group, as the 6-foot-6 wing proved he can guard virtually any position at North Carolina while shooting 37.9% from deep. Thomas would be the primary ball handler, while the rest space out as the score-first guard draws the defense.