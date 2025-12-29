What to Watch for in Brooklyn Nets vs. Warriors

The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Golden State Warriors for the first time this season.

The Nets have turned their season around this December, going 7-3 in their last 10 games while owning the best defensive rating (103.5) and allowing the fewest points per game (103.1) during the month.

That defense will come in handy against a Warriors team that features Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Brooklyn's effort on that side of the floor has helped keep Tyrese Maxey and Anthony Edwards in check in recent games, as the Nets' size and length made life difficult for both All-Stars to get much going at the rim and forced them to take difficult shots from downtown.

Of course, no shot is considered a bad one for Curry, but the Nets have the personnel to stay attached to the two-time MVP off the ball and force him to take deeper shot attempts. Brooklyn's drop coverage defense will also come in handy whenever Curry comes down the lane.

Curry put up 39 points in the Warriors' 141-127 overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, though he shot just 12-of-30 from the field.

Ideally, Brooklyn doesn't let Curry go off for nearly 40 points or more, but the Raptors made Curry work for it, which is a model the Nets could look to follow.

Michael Porter Jr. continues to be an offball savant, whether he's making timely cuts or getting free from behind the arc. He did a great job hunting mismatches and maneuvering off of offball screens in the Nets' 123-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

Cam Thomas also injected a nice scoring punch off the bench in his first game in nearly two months, going off for 30 points. It wouldn't be a shock to see the Nets put the ball in his hands more often and play him more than 20 minutes in this one, as they'll need him and Porter to go bucket for bucket with Curry and Butler.

Nic Claxton found considerable success, as usual, staying within the elbow and dunker spot in the Nets' last game, and he should continue to operate primarily within that area. Porter and Claxton have found a nice chemistry and usually connect for at least one alley-oop jam per contest.

Brooklyn's youngsters, such as Egor Demin, Noah Clowney, Drake Powell, Nolan Traore, and Danny Wolf, should also continue to get considerable run in this one.