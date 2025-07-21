Way-Too-Early Candidates for the Nets in the 2026 NBA Draft
Coming into the 2025 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets were in the realm of landing a franchise-altering player in the top five. Ranking sixth in odds, the Nets had the chance to accelerate their rebuild with hopes of landing talent such as Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, or Ace Bailey.
That didn't happen. Instead, Brooklyn fell back to No. 8 and selected Egor Demin as one of a league-record five first-round picks. While the Nets didn't land the player with the most generational hype, they have an immense amount of building blocks for the future, starting with this year's draft class.
Even with an immense amount of young talent joining the organization, the 2025-26 season is still an early part of Brooklyn's rebuild. The Nets are still projected to end toward the bottom of the standings, which puts them at great odds to land a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, featuring another highly-regarded class.
Other teams expected to finish in the basement of the league include the Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, and Washington Wizards. With all of this competition for the No. 1 pick next year, who are some way-too-early candidates for the Nets if they land a top pick?
Darryn Peterson
Peterson, the No. 2 player in the 2025 ESPN Top 100, is a 6-foot-6 guard with incredible three-level scoring. The Ohio native, committed to Kansas, is revered for his shot creation, athletic ability, and frame with a 6-foot-10 wingspan. He has the potential to be a two-way star in an NBA backcourt.
Peterson can also play make despite being widely regarded as a two-guard. The 18-year-old is at his best creating off the dribble, but can set up his teammates for buckets as well as take a step back and make an impact off the ball. If he pans out with the Jayhawks and lands with the Nets, Peterson could take the reins as Brooklyn's next superstar.
AJ Dybantsa
Dybantsa, the No. 1 player in the class and most known star coming into college, made the unique decision to stay in Utah and play at BYU. While it isn't a Blue Blood or powerhouse basketball program, this situation could give him a perfect balance of immense opportunities and winning in a Power Five conference.
Dybantsa is a 6-foot-9 forward who reminds many of Anthony Edwards. He can create from anywhere on the floor, but is best in getting to the basket or stopping for pull-up jumpers inside the arc. He is truly a go-to scorer who possesses that 'it' factor.
An underrated part of Dybantsa's game is his defense. He is an athletic specimen with a 7-foot-1 wingspan and great acceleration. With the Nets, the multimillion-dollar Cougar could be the centerpiece of a rebuild alongside playmakers such as Demin, Nolan Traore, and Ben Saraf. It would be an ideal fit, considering Dybantsa is a jumbo wing.
Cam Boozer
Cameron Boozer, the latest top commit to Duke, is the son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, who played 13 seasons in the league. The 6-foot-9 forward reminds many of Kevin Love, being slightly undersized for a high-level rebounder while also being able to space the floor.
However, what separates Boozer from Love is his ability to push the floor in transition and utilize guard-like skills to set up his teammates. He's sure to make an immediate impact with the Blue Devils alongside his brother, Cayden Boozer, and is widely regarded for having a high floor.
The Nets could select Boozer and emphasize bigger lineups with Demin, Michael Porter Jr., and other tall wings. June 2026 is just under a year away, so it's too early to determine how Brooklyn will look by then, but Boozer is another franchise centerpiece waiting to burst onto the NBA scene if all goes well at Duke.