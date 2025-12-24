Nets' Egor Demin Showing Major Improvement Amid Nets' Recent Success

The Brooklyn Nets are still not quite competitive enough to be in the postseason mix, but December could be the spark they need to get closer to that. Despite a 9-19 record this season, the Nets have gone 6-3 this month, most recently picking up a 114-106 road win against the Phiadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Heading into the holiday break, Brooklyn owns the top defensive rating in the NBA over its last nine games (102.8). In that stretch, the team has held opponents to an average of 102.7 points per game.

Offensively, the Nets haven't been as impressive in December, ranking 22nd in offensive rating. However, they're doing enough to win games, showing progress in the early stages of a rebuild. In their last four games, they're 3-1, and one youngster has been a major part of the success.

Egor Demin, the No. 8 overall pick of this year's draft, is averaging 16.8 points, three rebounds and three assists over his last four games, most recently pouring in 20 points, two rebounds and five assists on 55-56-100 shooting splits in the win over Philadelphia.

Demin has been way more aggressive in taking shots over his last few matchups, but he has also started to diversify his scoring. Known to solely take threes through the early part of the season, the 19-year-old isn't afraid to score within the arc, taking midrange shots and getting to the rim. He took just eight free throws across 13 games in November, but already has 10 in December.

The 6-foot-9 point guard has also gotten more involved in initiating the offense. Brooklyn lacks a true point to direct the offense, and the hope is that Demin can become something of a scorer and facilitator. He is averaging nearly four assists per game this season in just under 24 minutes per game.

Michael Porter Jr. has been the clear star for the Nets all season long, but part of their recent success has been due to other players stepping up. Demin has been a solid supplementary option at times, getting comfortable as a spot-up shooter. He ranks second among rookies in three-pointers made and attempted, only behind Kon Knueppel.

Brooklyn will play two games to close out 2025, but has already clinched a winning record this month. If the Nets can build upon this momentum, and Demin can continue to stay aggressive, more victories could come in 2026.