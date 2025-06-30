What Declining Day'Ron Sharpe's Qualifying Offer Means for the Brooklyn Nets
Ahead of the opening of NBA free agency, the Brooklyn Nets made a major decision on one of their top contributors.
On Sunday, Brooklyn declined to offer backup big man Day'Ron Sharpe his one-year, $5.9 million qualifying offer, making the 23-year-old an unrestricted free agent. Michael Scotto reported that the Nets hope to bring Sharpe back, and that the decision was made for "cap space flexibility."
Was this the right decision?
Sharpe is sure to have a decent market, especially considering he enjoyed a career-best season in 2024-25. Under head coach Jordi Fernandez, Sharpe flourished to the tune of 7.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per night while averaging just 18.2 minutes. He emerged as one of the NBA's top offensive rebounders, so there will surely be multiple rivals interested in stealing him away from Brooklyn.
Compound that with the fact that the Nets used four of their five first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft on guards, and the lone non-guard—Danny Wolf—is more of a facilitating power forward than a true five-man.
The news becomes even more surprising when considering the countless trade rumors that have surrounded starting center Nic Claxton, who has been repeatedly linked to the Los Angeles Lakers via trade.
Obviously, Brooklyn has some sort of plan in place to address the center spot, especially if Claxton is moved. But still, gambling with the prospect of losing Sharpe isn't the best idea.
Still in the early stages of their rebuild, the Nets need to emphasize continuity. The only way that Fernandez can establish a real culture is through unity and progression, and potentially losing your third-longest tenured player doesn't fit that blueprint.
Of course, Brooklyn could bring him back. Working out a new deal would provide the "cap flexibility" Scotto mentioned while keeping Sharpe in a Nets uniform for years to come.
Until Sharpe signs his next contract, he'll be a top storyline to follow for Brooklyn in free agency. Outside teams can begin negotiating with Sharpe starting tomorrow at 6 p.m. EST, and can ink him to a new contract beginning on July 6 at 12:01 a.m. EST.