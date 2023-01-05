Where Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Rank on NBA All-Star First Fan Voting

The NBA has issued the first fan voting returns of the NBA All-Star Voting. In the first fan voting report, the Brooklyn Nets have three players that cracked the top 10.

The Nets forward Kevin Durant is leading the Eastern Conference with a whopping 3,118,545 total fan votes. He ranks second, trailing only Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James (3,168,694) in total vote-getters.

Durant, who is locked to make his 13th All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah, was named Captain last season after registering the most votes in the Eastern Conference. He is slated to obtain his 13th straight All-Star nod. He holds the second-highest average in All-Star game history (25.0 points).

The Nets' superstar guard Kyrie Irving comes in at the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference Guard Fan Voting. He cumulated a total of 2,071,715 total fan votes. Irving, who won the 2014 NBA All-Star Game MVP, is slated to make his eighth NBA All-Star Game appearance.

To sum surprise, Brooklyn had another player crack the top 10 in the first fan voting results. His name is Nic Claxton. He is putting together a career year on both ends of the floor through 35 games played. An All-Star nod for him would be the first of his short NBA career.

Brooklyn's fourth-year big collected a total of 160,407 fan votes. That ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference Frontcourt. He trails Paolo Banchero, Kyle Kuzma, Pascal Siakam, Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Durant.

The All-Star voting breakdown accounts for 50 percent of fan account voting for the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25 percent each. The 2023 NBA All-Star game will be played on Sunday, February 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah.