Which Brooklyn Nets Rookie Has the Highest Upside?
The 2025 Brooklyn Nets' draft class could be the most polarizing group of rookies across the NBA. The basketball world is divided on its league-record five first-round picks, with some believing that they could end up becoming a talented group. However, many were questioning the Nets' choices, with ESPN insider Brian Windhorst noting the criticism from around the league on draft night.
During NBA Summer League, Brooklyn's No. 8 pick, Egor Demin, showcased the most talent across all games, especially on the backend of the team's time in Las Vegas. There was a lot to like, but also a fair share of expected struggles.
However, one rookie amongst the draft class stands out purely based on his draft profile. Danny Wolf, the No. 27 pick in the first round, surprisingly fell on draft night, but had two Summer League performances that impressed everyone.
In Brooklyn's second game against the Washington Wizards, the 7-foot center put up eight points, 10 rebounds, two assists, three steals and four blocks. While the offense wasn't exactly spectacular, his defense was more than up to par.
In his next game against the Orlando Magic, Wolf took it up a notch on the other side of the floor. He put up 18 points, six rebounds and four assists on 50% shooting from both the field and three.
It's not just those performances that show Wolf having the most upside of the rookies. Coming into the draft, there was a real chance he could have gone within the top 20, perhaps even the late lottery.
The 21-year-old averaged 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per game at Michigan last season. He was a star power forward, while Vlad Goldin had more responsibilities in the paint as the center. However, Wolf proved in Summer League that he can do his fair share of rim protecting.
As a seven-footer with the ability to score, rebound and play make, he embodies the modern European center, highlighted by All-Stars such as Nikola Jokic and Alperen Sengun. Wolf has the chance to make the most impact with his immense versatility, and while the other rookies have major strengths, he has the highest upside with more tools in his basketball kit.
At least a few of the rookies are expected to spend some time with the Nets' G League affiliate in Long Island, and Wolf should be included on the list. However, he could quickly prove he belongs in the NBA as a major piece for Brooklyn.