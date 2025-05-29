Why Brooklyn Nets Should Consider Cam Thomas as Next Starting Point Guard
The Brooklyn Nets have plenty of uncertainty surrounding their point guard spot heading into the offseason. D'Angelo Russell has an $18.6 million player option he must decide on, Reece Beekman is a restricted free agent and Trendon Watford is free to sign wherever he chooses.
While point guard is a position Brooklyn could address with the eighth-overall pick—or a second lottery selection if GM Sean Marks decides to get aggressive—why expend draft capital to fill a role that someone already on the roster could assume?
Cam Thomas, 23, is one of the craftiest scorers in the NBA today. That part is relatively agreed upon. Now, whether his play translates to winning is more heavily debated, but that's mainly because his scoring is all people see.
What if, under the tutelage of HC and player development guru Jordi Fernandez, Thomas began to round out the rest of his game? What if the guard—who just averaged 24 points per game last season—managed to improve his court vision and passing ability?
For argument's sake, let's say Thomas does develop the rest of his offensive skills. This would open up countless avenues for the Nets to attack this offseason, now no longer in need of a starting facilitator.
Rusell can be allowed to walk. Beekman could as well, although Fernandez might want him to stick around for continuity.
However, the biggest freedom is granted through the draft choice. Selecting Jeremiah Fears out of Oklahoma is no longer a necesseity in this hypothetical situation. Neither is Egor Demin, although his unique frame and ability allow him to play beyond just the point guard position.
Marks could zero in on either Marlyand's Derik Queen II, or Duke's Khaman Malauch and Kon Knueppel.
Not only would Thomas' improvement benefit Brooklyn—now no longer in need of a point guard—but it would also benefit himself as an overall player. If he rounds out his offensive game, suddenly that next contract is a much bigger figure than many anticipate he'll receive this summer.
Of course, this is just one avenue the Nets could explore to find their starting distributor, but it's an intriguing one nonetheless.