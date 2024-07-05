Why Nets Should Trade Ben Simmons for Jordan Poole
The Brooklyn Nets are looking to make another move after trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks last week.
It probably won't be as big of a splash as the Bridges trade, but maybe they could get close with Jordan Poole.
The Washington Wizards guard signed a four-year, $128 million contract last offseason, but failed to live up to expectations.
Poole, 25, averaged 17.4 points per game, which was less than the last two years with the Golden State Warriors despite having a bigger role in the Wizards offense. Washington won just 15 games, which was second-worst in the NBA.
So, why would the Nets wish to trade for Poole?
The Nets have value for a player like Poole because he is set to make around $95 million over the next three seasons, and Brooklyn would likely have another asset attached to him in any prospective trade.
If the Nets were to trade Ben Simmons for Poole and another asset, it would get the Wizards out of paying the former Michigan Wolverine for the next three years. On top of that, Washington has good future assets, which Brooklyn could poach one or two of if a deal consummated.
It's a trade that's unlikely to happen, but it just may be crazy enough to work.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.