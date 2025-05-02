Why LaMelo Ball Is the Ideal Trade Target for the Brooklyn Nets
With countless rumors swirling about the Brooklyn Nets' interest in adding either Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jonathan Kuminga this summer, the perfect trade target has yet to be mentioned. While either Antetokounmpo or Kuminga would improve the Nets' roster, GM Sean Marks needs to acquire a young superstar with a high ceiling if he is to give up multiple assets heading into year two of the franchise's rebuild.
LaMelo Ball would fit this catgeory perfectly.
Ball, 23, is coming off a career year in which he averaged 25.2 points and 7.4 assists per game in 47 appearances, but the Charlotte Hornets have yet to show strides despite boasting a duo of he and Brandon Miller. Ball inked a five-year, $203 million deal in 2023 but could soon ask to be moved.
A midway point between Antetokounmpo (who would drain Brooklyn of its assets) and Kuminga (who could be signed in free agency without giving anything up), Ball's addition would merit the Nets their superstar at a far cheaper price than the "Greek Freak."
While unlikely Brooklyn would be able to coax Charlotte into dealing Ball without giving up its lottery selection in the upcoming draft, Marks could still have plenty of future assets at his disposal even after a hypothetical trade is agreed upon. This situation grants the Nets a young leader and the flexibility to further bolster the roster down the line.
Ball clearly wants to win, but the bleakness of the Hornets' rebuild could encourage him to ask out. Charlotte has yet to be viewed as an underwhelming team with a bright future, essentially the exact opposite of the Nets' optic. Many league executives believe Brooklyn's situation is among the best in professional basketball, a reality that could serve as a draw to the Hornets' young star.
Pairing Ball with Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton could net Brooklyn a play-in berth as soon as next season, especially in a weak Eastern Conference. The specifics of a potential trade would have to be worked out, but going down the Ball route may generate similar results to an Antetokounmpo swap at a fraction of the cost.