Why the Brooklyn Nets Could Replicate Their Blockbuster 2019 Offseason
Six years after stealing the long-discussed possibility of a Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant pairing from the New York Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets are again in position to go star shopping.
While that direction would abandon a rebuild that was etablished just last summer, the Nets have the assets, money and draw to again bring in a new big-time duo.
"The Nets are expected to make big splashes on the trade market and/or in free agency only if it helps them become a top-four team in the East next season as a contender," Michael Scotto of HoopseHype wrote on Wednesday.
In an extremely weak Eastern Conference, Brooklyn could theoretically retool quickly enough to sit atop the conference standings again. The Boston Celtics' future seems murky, the Cleveland Cavaliers couldn't stay healthy despite their dominance and the Milwaukee Bucks seem primed to lose Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks—the conference finals' likely matchup barring a miraculous comeback by Boston—are hypothetically the only two teams that should be penciled into the top-four for next season.
That scenario leaves two spots essentially up for grabs, one of which could be claimed by Brooklyn depending on how it attacks the offseason. Unfortunately, for the "pro-tank" fans who wanted to see the Nets methodically build from within, it doesn't seem like that'll be the case for much longer.
GM Sean Marks' plans may hinge heavily on Antetokounmpo's future, and the first public confirmation of the "Greek Freak's" interest in joining Brooklyn came yesterday.
"Two teams that have emerged as destinations of interest for the two-time MVP are the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets," NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson wrote.
But how does all of this translate into a potential repeat of the 2019 offseason? Well, not only will Marks reportedly not make blockbuster deals without the prospect of being atop the East, but Antetokounmpo may not sign off on a trade without the commitment of another star.
"Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play alongside another top star player who would take some burden off him, per Shams Charania," Forbes' Evan Sidery posted to X. "Giannis and his representatives are actively looking into other potential destinations as he mulls over his immediate future with the Bucks."
With each incoming report, it seems more and more likely that the 2025-26 Brooklyn Nets will either be contending for a title or be headed back to the draft lottery for a second-straight season.