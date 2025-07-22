Why the Nets Prioritized Re-Signing Day’Ron Sharpe and Ziaire Williams
Day'Ron Sharpe and Ziaire Williams had...unorthodox returns to the Brooklyn Nets.
Brooklyn chose not to extend the qualifying offer to either player, allowing them to become unrestricted free agents before renouncing their rights.
Then, the Nets went on to ink both to brand-new two-year deals.
Courtesy of Spotrac's Keith Smith, who spoke with multiple employees from different franchises at the NBA2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas, a Brooklyn front office executive provided insight into the Sharpe and Williams free agency decisions.
“We want to be careful that we aren’t just casting off every guy who isn’t on a rookie deal. That’s not good for an organization to get that kind of rep,” the executive said. “Those guys and their reps put their faith in us to use our flexibility this summer, while still taking care of them. We’ve still got some cap space, but there’s a clock on that. (Note: if a team has not reached the salary floor by the start of the regular season, a cap hold for the difference is put on the team’s cap sheet.) But we love both Day’Ron and Ziaire and everything they were for us last year and before. We’re young, obviously, but we want some young vets to show the new guys the way. Those two are a big part of that.”
Sharpe and Williams were two of head coach Jordi Fernandez's most important depth pieces in the 2024-25 season—although both made massive impacts in the starting lineup as well. Additionally, neither player is older than 23, yet they have already accumulated plenty of experience.
The value the Nets invested in both was also far too much to overlook. Sharpe was a late first-rounder by the Phoenix Suns in 2021, eventually brought to Brooklyn in exchange for Landry Shamet.
Similarly, Williams was added last summer for Mamadi Diakite and the draft rights to Nemanja Dangubić, giving the former Memphis Grizzlies lottery pick a fresh start.
Both will continue to develop under Fernandez for at least the next two seasons, barring a trade, for an absolute bargain of a price to boot.