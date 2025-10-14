Why Tyrese Martin Is Likely the Next Net to Be Waived
The Brooklyn Nets are beginning to finalize their regular-season roster as preseason winds down. After a trip to Macao for the NBA China Games, the Nets are back in Brooklyn and are starting to make moves to get to the 15-player limit for standard contracts.
Yesterday, Brooklyn made multiple cuts, waiving Drew Timme and Dariq Whitehead. The two had long been candidates to be let go after it was evident the Nets were over the roster limit.
Timme and Whitehead could end up back with the Long Island Nets in the G League, but for now, Brooklyn has to make one more cut. Fanbo Zeng is on an Exhibit-10 deal, so that leaves the last cut likely between Jalen Wilson and Tyrese Martin.
Martin joined the Nets last season and had some solid performances throughout the season, appearing in 60 games. He averaged 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists, while Wilson put up 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in his second season in Brooklyn.
Martin has impressed plenty of people throughout training camp, including star wing Michael Porter Jr. However, he hasn't been super productive in the preseason, shooting 1-for-5 in multiple games. While he has practiced well, the in-game product could lead decision-makers to ultimately make him the final cut.
It's certainly not guaranteed. However, Wilson is two years younger than Martin and put up slightly better numbers last season. It also might mean more that he was drafted by Brooklyn in 2023, whereas Martin was not. Throughout the preseason, Wilson has also performed well.
Martin's case not to be cut is that he was a little more efficient than Wilson last season. The 6-foot-6 guard scored on 41-35-79 splits, while Wilson did so on 40-34-82 splits. It's so minimal, though, that it probably wouldn't even be something Brooklyn considers.
If Martin is cut, he could definitely return to the Nets in the G League or get an opportunity elsewhere. For now, it's all speculation, but Martin and Wilson are clearly the two candidates to be waived.
It's surprising that Timme and Whitehead were let go before the two, considering Timme had a great end to the 2024-25 season after being called up, and Whitehead was a 2023 first-round pick.
Timme averaged 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in the final nine games of the season, while Whitehead shot 44.6% from three in 20 games.