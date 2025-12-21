Nets Coach Jordi Fernandez Gives Major Cam Thomas Injury Update

It has been over a month and a half since Cam Thomas last stepped on the floor for the Brooklyn Nets. The 6-foot-3 star has been the team's last 18 games and counting due to a hamstring injury, the same one that sidelined him for 57 games last season.

This is perhaps the worst time for Thomas to suffer a long-term injury. This past summer, he and his camp had to settle for the Nets' $6 million qualifying offer after failed negotiations as a restricted free agent. They rejected two offers that exceeded this number, but now he will finish out the 2025-26 season with a no-trade clause, set to hit the market again next summer, this time unrestricted.

Thomas's original timeline had him returning in early to mid-December, but with the new year turning over in a little over a week, there is still no word on a date. However, head coach Jordi Fernandez gave a major update on the shooting guard on Sunday.

Cam Thomas participated in a 5v5 scrimmage yesterday, but the Nets don't have a target date for his return, per Jordi Fernandez:



Fernandez said that Thomas recently played in a 5-on-5 scrimmage, noting that things have been progressing well. However, there is still no target for a return.

“He looked really good. And he's going to continue to do that until we feel he's ready to go," Fernandez said.

"It's just a matter of when. We're not targeting a specific date. We want to see how he feels, then go to the next session, see how he feels, and then keep building from there. The No. 1 priority is him and his body. And whenever he's ready to help the team, he will.”

Brooklyn has gone 6-12 since Thomas suffered the hamstring injury on Nov. 5, a win over the Indiana Pacers. The Nets are 4-3 in December heading into a Sunday matchup against the Toronto Raptors, having received efficient offense from star forward Michael Porter Jr. The 6-foot-10 wing is averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 49-40-82 shooting splits across 22 games.

There have been subtle rumors regarding Thomas's potential departure from the Nets ahead of the February trade deadline. However, there isn't expected to be much of a market, if at all, for the 24-year-old due to a lack of playmaking and defense shown over the course of the career.

When Thomas returns, the hope is that he will positively contribute to Brooklyn amid an impressive month of basketball. The Nets are still trying to position themselves for a top draft pick in 2026, but it's at least promising to see this group gel and bring in a stretch of wins.