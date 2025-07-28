'You Can’t Be Soft and Live in New York': Tyson Etienne Brings Homegrown Grit to The Brooklyn Nets
As the Nets move deeper into their rebuild, they've built a roster full of young talent, but they also have some scrappy veterans who bring a level of grit that the younger players could learn from. Few players represent that more than a guard who's had to fight for every opportunity just to stay in the league.
Brooklyn Nets guard Tyson Etienne made his NBA debut late last season, and it was announced that he would be returning to the organization on a two-way deal as free agency got underway. While his journey to and through the NBA has been anything but easy, the local product credits his upbringing for helping him develop a tough exterior and teaching him how to fight through adversity.
While appearing as a guest with Greenlight Media, Etienne explained that growing up between New Jersey and New York City shaped him into the player and man that he is today.
"It's a different type of cloth that we come from. The toughness that we have, the skill," said Etienne. "You can't be soft and live in New York. You won't make it. So, I bring that grit to the team and my life."
While spending 32 games with Brooklyn's G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, Etienne averaged 19.6 points, 3.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 46% from beyond the arc. He also spent two seasons with the Hawks' G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks. During his final season with the Skyhawks, he averaged 9.9 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.
After spending three seasons in the G League, Etienne was finally recognized for his efforts and was called up to Brooklyn's NBA roster. While appearing in seven games, Etienne averaged 7.9 points, 1.7 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game.
After a long journey to reach the top of his profession, Etienne said he’s made a point to stay grateful and appreciate the unique opportunity that he's earned.
"The biggest thing is being grateful for the moment. We've worked so hard for things, that when we get, it it's time to move on to the next thing," Etienne said. "I was actually able to give myself the space to receive the fact that I had gotten that call."
Etienne also participated in the Las Vegas Summer League with the Nets, finishing fourth on the team in scoring (11.7 points per game) while dishing out 2.5 assists and grabbing two rebounds per game.