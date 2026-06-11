Amid NBA Finals Blunder, Nets Should Buy Low in De'Aaron Fox-Spurs Trade Departure

Move over, JR Smith. De'Aaron Fox and the entire San Antonio Spurs organization just took the title for 'Biggest NBA Finals Blunder' after Wednesday night's collapse against the New York Knicks. Up as many as 29 points, the Spurs managed an all-time choke job with the Knicks now up 3-1 after Game 4's thrilling win.

Fox was one of a few catalysts in San Antonio's collapse. 18 points and four turnovers while 6-for-16 from the field is way below his four-year, $221 million contract, but the head-scratching move of the night came with 13 seconds to go.

The veteran point guard took a loose ball inside the arc, up 106-105. With so little time left and OG Anunoby in legitimate pursuit, one would expect Fox to dribble it out and wait to get fouled while time winds down. However, he went up for the layup, which resulted in an Anunoby block.

The rest is history. Jalen Brunson misses a deep three, but Anunoby soars in for the tip. New York completes arguably the greatest comeback in a single sports game.

For Fox, this is another rough performance in a playoff run that, despite San Antonio's success, has been tough on the former All-Star.

The former Sacramento King is averaging 16 points, six assists and 2.1 turnovers on 43-31-76 shooting splits in the playoffs, but focusing in on the NBA Finals, those numbers dip to a disappointing 14.3 points, 6.3 assists and 3.3 turnovers on 38.2% shooting from the field and 30% from three-point range.

There were subtle rumblings throughout this run that the Spurs could move on from the 28-year-old in order to make room for young guards in Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper. With Fox at the one, Castle has had limited opportunities to show off his stardom, while Harper is too good to be a bench player.

Especially given Fox's inefficiencies, San Antonio should consider moving his large contract. Money isn't a major worry, but eventually, the organization will have to pay Victor Wembanyama and the rest of the young core. With Fox's value still high, the Spurs could consider a departure.

That's where the Brooklyn Nets come in.

With the draft lottery's new rules forcing all 30 teams to compete without tanking, the Nets could land a legitimate piece next to Michael Porter Jr. if he isn't the departing piece in a trade. They're a legitimate destination for not only Fox, but also other available stars amid a plethora of draft picks and cap space.

Brooklyn could figure out a framework to pair Fox with Porter, which would likely result in Claxton's departure due to salary constraints.

A lineup featuring Fox, Porter, Egor Demin, Noah Clowney and Day'Ron Sharpe would garner more than 20 wins and push the Nets into the Play-In Tournament if the rookies develop. Not to mention, they still have the sixth pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.