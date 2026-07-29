What Would it Take for the Brooklyn Nets to Make the 2027 Postseason?

NBA fans everywhere will laugh at the title when they see this, but at the end of the day (or rather the start of the season), everyone is 0-0 at the beginning of the league year.

Let's be clear: the Brooklyn Nets are not expected to be in the postseason this season. Their roster is a clear tier behind most of the Eastern Conference, especially after a summer that brought seismic changes to those in the middle.

Whether it be the Philadelphia 76ers landing LeBron James and Jaylen Brown or the Miami Heat acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo, teams in the East are leaping into title contention. But we've seen those tytpically at the bottom come out of nowhere to find their way into the Play-In Tournament or even playoffs.

Think about the Charlotte Hornets last season or the New York Knicks in 2021. Neither team was regarded as a postseason contender but made serious noise to at least compete for a spot in the playoffs. If the Nets want to be that kind of story with the current rotation, what needs to go right (and wrong)?

Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. Find a Way to Coexist

Mar 10, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) warms up prior to the game against the Detroit Pistons at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Brooklyn acquired Randle the night before the NBA Draft, everyone immediately questioned how he and Porter could coexist as two ball-dominant forwards. However, there is a world in which they balance each other out (if Porter remains a Net this season).

Porter is a different kind of scorer than Randle. The 28-year-old is quicker to pull the trigger, often a catch-and-shoot perimeter player who uses limited dribbles. That translated to efficient buckets last season, as he averaged a career-high 24.2 points per game on 46-36-86 shooting splits.

Randle is slower, often opting to operate in the midrange area. If they can both post efficient scoring seasons, play opposite ends of the floor and build the right chemistry under head coach Jordi Fernández, this could be one of the better frontcourt duos in the NBA.

Brooklyn's Young Guards Star in Their Role

Feb 26, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) warms up before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other big piece (or pieces) in Brooklyn's scheme is the guard play. The Nets have an entire young core of their own in the form of the backcourt. Egor Dёmin and rookie Mikel Brown Jr. highlight this, while Nolan Traoré, Ben Saraf and Drake Powell follow.

Not to mention, the Nets have veteran talent in Terance Mann and Keon Ellis to lead off the court. Dёmin had an efficient rookie season from beyond the arc (10.3 points on 38.5% 3PT), but can also playmake next to Brown.

If that production from this year's NBA Summer League can translate to the regular season, shooting well from downtown while facilitating an exciting offense, the Dёmin-Brown duo will put the league on notice.

Fringe East Contenders Fall Apart

Jan 4, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives to the basket against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then there's what needs to go wrong. As great as the Nets can be with this mix of veteran scoring and young shooting/playmaking, the rest of the East needs to not live up to the hype.

We already have a good sense of who to stamp in the playoffs. But those middle-of-the-pack teams need to fall apart.

The Indiana Pacers are relatively up in the air with the return of Tyrese Haliburton. Can he get them back to where they once were? Can the Orlando Magic improve under new head coach Sean Sweeney, or are they destined for mediocrity? Are the Chicago Bulls truly in a better spot with major organizational turnover? What about the Hornets, who just traded their franchise point guard?

If the Nets can stand out among THAT group, they just might enter the postseason for the first time since 2023.