Brooklyn Nets Land No. 6 Overall Pick in 2026 NBA Draft
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The Brooklyn Nets entered Sunday's draft lottery with a chance to earn the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. In fact, they had the highest possible probability within the lottery system, with a 14% chance that the bottom three teams in the reverse standings are rewarded with. In terms of floor, the lowest Brooklyn's pick was able to go was No. 7 overall.
When the order of the picks were announced on Sunday afternoon, it was a near-doomsday scenario. The Nets didn't see the worst case scenario unfold with the No. 7 pick being assigned to them, but they did fall to No. 6 overall. So now, instead of having a chance at a franchise-altering talent like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson or Cam Boozer, they'll be picking from a clear tier below in terms of realistic prospects.
For a franchise that needs superstar upside in its young core, this was a significant miss. The Nets don't have a clear face of the franchise or player on the roster that has the clear ceiling of being the best player on a championship team. Brooklyn has a surplus of quality young talent, but none at the level needed to really turn this franchise around.
Regardless, the team will look to execute a quality pre-draft strategy and still find value at No. 6 overall. In that range, it will likely be guard-heavy in terms of prospects in that tier. But don't be surprised if Brooklyn shakes things up.
The 2026 NBA Draft will kick off on June 23.
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Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.