Brooklyn Nets Land No. 6 Overall Pick in 2026 NBA Draft

The Brooklyn Nets entered Sunday's draft lottery with a chance to earn the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. In fact, they had the highest possible probability within the lottery system, with a 14% chance that the bottom three teams in the reverse standings are rewarded with. In terms of floor, the lowest Brooklyn's pick was able to go was No. 7 overall.

When the order of the picks were announced on Sunday afternoon, it was a near-doomsday scenario. The Nets didn't see the worst case scenario unfold with the No. 7 pick being assigned to them, but they did fall to No. 6 overall. So now, instead of having a chance at a franchise-altering talent like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson or Cam Boozer, they'll be picking from a clear tier below in terms of realistic prospects.

For a franchise that needs superstar upside in its young core, this was a significant miss. The Nets don't have a clear face of the franchise or player on the roster that has the clear ceiling of being the best player on a championship team. Brooklyn has a surplus of quality young talent, but none at the level needed to really turn this franchise around.

Regardless, the team will look to execute a quality pre-draft strategy and still find value at No. 6 overall. In that range, it will likely be guard-heavy in terms of prospects in that tier. But don't be surprised if Brooklyn shakes things up.

The 2026 NBA Draft will kick off on June 23.