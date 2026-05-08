Vince Carter to Represent Brooklyn Nets at NBA Draft Lottery

The Brooklyn Nets will be among the teams competing for the No. 1 overall pick in next week's draft lottery.

Each year, every team in the draft lottery gets to have a player, whether its a team legend or current young star, or a front office leader.

In the Nets' case, they chose one of the best players to ever rock "New Jersey" across their chest, and that is Vince Carter. Nets superfan Mr. Whammy will also be in attendance.

Carter got his number retired last season, winning over the heart of many Nets fans due to his high-flying acrobatics and dazzling display of clutch performances.

"This is truly something my family and I will cherish forever," Carter said during the ceremony. "To be the seventh number to go up is insane. It is an honor to be up there with you gentlemen.

"No. 15 Carter is going up there, but we're going up there together."

Though Carter's Nets never got past the second round of the playoffs, there's a reasonable argument to be made that if the team surrounded him, Jason Kidd, and Richard Jefferson with more depth, namely a big man, the team could've at least made a run to the Finals.

Nevertheless, Carter's tenure in New Jersey shouldn't be defined by the lack of a deep playoff run. How it should be defined is that he revitalized a perennial championship-contending team that was clearly descending towards the bottom of the standings despite being less than two years removed from making back-to-back Finals appearances.

Half-Man/Half-Amazing may be more known for his days as a Toronto Raptor, but it can be argued that he became a more complete player while playing his home games in the Meadowlands.

Vinsanity still had his fair share of slick, posterizing dunks as a Net. Just ask Alonzo Mourning. But he also developed a stronger post game, midrange game, 3-point shot, and leadership skills, all of which helped him last a then-NBA record 22 seasons in the league.

Currently, the Nets hope Carter is the lucky charm that helps them bring the next superstar to Brooklyn. Even if that's the case, the Nets will need a veteran to help steady the vibes in the locker room, a point Carter has made.

AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer will likely be the first three names called on draft night. We shall see if one of them ends up in Brooklyn.