Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested in Thunder Guard

Can "The Man Who Saved Basketball" help accelerate the Brooklyn Nets' rebuild? This is a question that their front office will have to ponder as the offseason gets closer to heating up.

Brooklyn has interest in Oklahoma City guard Aaron Wiggins, according to NBA insider Brett Siegel.

“There could be a deal worked out where Oklahoma City moves up to No. 6 in exchange for Wiggins, the No. 12 pick and the No. 17 pick. Would Brooklyn actually do this and move out of the top 10? That is unknown, and it would surely revolve around whether (Mikel) Brown is available or not,” Siegel said.

Interestingly, Siegel mentioned a big factor in this potential deal is whether or not Brown will be there at No. 6. He's getting serious buzz as the second-best guard in the class behind Darryn Peterson.

There's been a lot of speculation on how the Nets will approach the 2026 NBA Draft, and making this move would net them multiple high-quality draft picks, along with a veteran who could thrive in a bigger role. Wiggins is 27 years old and has primarily played a reserve role for the Thunder.

His peak with them came in the 2024-25 season, where he started in 26 of the 76 games he played in. He averaged career-highs in points and rebounds while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from three-point range. Wiggins saw a slight decrease in production this past season, where he averaged 9.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game on worse shooting splits. He was also largely out of the rotation when the postseason rolled around.

Wiggins is under contract until the 2028-29 season, where he has a team option. He'll be making an average salary of $9 million. Aside from the draft picks, He's a valuable asset as a mentor and should at the very least be a key contributor off the bench.

This potential trade is probably more dependent on what Oklahoma City wants than what Brooklyn wants. The No. 12 and No. 17 picks are valuable in such a top-heavy class, and the Thunder could use as many cheap contributors as possible.

The Nets made five first-round selections in last year's draft with a weaker class, and there's no reason at this point in the rebuild not to take a swing at more prospects. They're also in a position to take the best available player, so unless there's someone they really want at No. 6 –– possibly Brown –– they could simply take other options down the board.