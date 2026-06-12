Could the Warriors Pursue Offseason Trade for Nets' Michael Porter Jr.?

The Golden State Warriors are several years removed from being the powerhouse team that once steamrolled their way to the NBA Finals yearly.

However, two key parts of that squad remain on the team today — Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Curry, of course, almost certainly wants to end his career with a fifth championship, but the current roster construction of the Warriors doesn't give them much of a chance to accomplish that goal.

To at least make the Warriors more competitive, they could go out and acquire Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. this offseason, something they tried to do at the trade deadline this past season, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

"Porter Jr., who turns 28 on June 29th, drew trade interest from teams, including the Golden State Warriors, as the deadline neared," Scotto wrote. "The Warriors considered parting with a first-round pick for Porter Jr. hours before the deadline, league sources told HoopsHype. In addition, Terance Mann was brought up in expanded discussions involving Porter Jr., but there were complications regarding his involvement, which would’ve necessitated a potential third team, HoopsHype has learned. Brooklyn also values Mann, who was a starter last season and is considered a strong veteran presence in their young locker room."

The Warriors don't seem to be the only team to be monitoring Porter's situation in Brooklyn, but he could easily become a hand in glove fit within their system.

Porter's knack for scoring off the ball and not dominating touches could make him an easy target for Curry and Green to kick out to when they draw multiple defenders their way, especially on drive and kick actions. Porter could also form a nice chemistry with Green on pick-and-roll and cutting actions.

Porter alone probably wouldn't catapult this team into championship contention, but he could at least help boost the Warriors' offense and take significant pressure off Curry and Jimmy Butler.

The Nets apparently didn't want to bring in Jonathan Kuminga in such trade conversations months back. With Kuminga now with the Atlanta Hawks, the Nets would almost certainly be looking at a trade package that includes at least one or two first round draft picks and a couple of young pieces.

Porter has openly discussed being happy with the Nets, but if the team is truly committed to a long term rebuild, they may need to trade him sooner rather than later.