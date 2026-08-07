Brooklyn Nets Predicted to Land Five-Time All-NBA Forward for Michael Porter Jr.

A big move could eventually be on the horizon for the Brooklyn Nets.

With the Nets recently acquiring Julius Randle, they could take a considerable leap in the standings next season, especially with no incentive to tank.

The Nets could also choose to improve their future flexibility by trading their leading scorer from last season to the Golden State Warriors for future assets, Heavy's Sai Mohan writes.

Warriors would receive: Michael Porter Jr., Terance Mann

Nets would receive: Jimmy Butler, 2030 first-round pick via GSW (1-20 protected)

Butler would be a nice get for any team, but he''ll be 37 years old next season and coming off a torn ACL while making over $56 million.

However, he'll also be an expiring contract, so the Nets would be under no obligation to keep him on the roster past next season, as Butler could miss all of next season as he works to get back onto the court.

The main asset the Nets would be getting back is the Warriors' pick, but is a heavily protected Warriors pick all the Nets could get in a deal for MPJ? I have my doubts.

Porter proved he can mesh well with just about anybody last season and score the ball with tremendous efficiency without dribbling the air out of the ball on many possessions.

He takes and makes some of the most difficult shots imaginable from the toughest angles, so there should be at least one more contender willing to part with better assets to land Porter

The Nets could also benefit from moving off of Mann's expensive contract, which runs until the 2027-28 season. However, Egor Dëmin has previously mentioned how valuable Mann's veteran experience is to their locker room, so the Nets may not be in much of a rush to move the Brooklyn native.

At the end of the day though, business is business, and the best thing the Nets could do is maintan as much financial flexibility as possible so they can bring in at least one superstar and surround him with a deep enough supporting cast to firmly put them in championship contention.

Porter's timeline does not appear to match up very well with Brooklyn's, so at this point, the smartest play seems to be moving him in a deal that helps preserve their longterm financial flexibility and brings in future assets that'll help them be competitive when the time is right.