Julius Randle After Nets' Opening Night Loss: 'There's A Lot for Me to Improve On'

Julius Randle finished with 33 points on 11-of-18 shooting, eight rebounds and seven assists in his Brooklyn Nets debut, giving his team a much-needed spark.

Randle looked like a player who has made two All-NBA teams. Though he may not earn that distinction this season, he could still become an All-Star if the Nets post a surprising record by February.

Despite the gaudy statline, Randle sees a lot of room for improvement.

"I was able to find my spots in the flow and rhythm and offense, but honestly, I feel like I can get a lot better," Randle said. "There's a lot of areas for me to improve on, especially late in the game, some costly turnovers that I cannot have. I can find a way to help Egor and Keon and Noah, all those guys that we're going to need to make shots and plays. Noah was 3-for-3 from the floor; he has to get more looks or find him in transition. So I got to help those guys out more and I'll look at the tape and figure out how I can be better.

"Naturally, I'll get my opportunities, coach will call my number. "I'll get my opportunity, so I'm not really worried about that, but how I can help everybody else be better - that's really going to be how we're going to win games."

Nets coach Jordi Fernandez took note of Randle's performance and wasn't shocked by it at all.

"Nothing surprised me because I've always felt his presence and the type of player he is from playing against him," Fernandez said. "Getting to know him, you just see a person that embraces a situation he's in. That tells you about the type of pro that he is. He's the first one to set the example. When you lead by example, it's way more impactful than when you lead with your words because a lot of times I've seen people trying to say things and then not following what the words say. I think that's tricky at times.

"You guys saw him ball-pressuring full court and diving for a ball. That's what we need from him. Then all these young guys, if he does that, you better do it. Very happy with what he brings to the team, not just the player, the three-time All-Star, the multiple playoff appearances and the experience, but the person."