Nets NBA Mock Draft 1.0: Who Brooklyn Targets With Every Pick

The Nets have an important decision to make at the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft, tasked with grabbing a star talent with their top pick in some time.

After grabbing Egor Demin at the 2025 NBA Draft with the eighth overall pick, the Nets will again make their top pick in decades in the next week. They’ll select behind the Wizards, Jazz, Grizzlies, Bulls and Clippers, hoping to get a franchise piece as they move into a pivotal offseason.

Outside of just the No. 6 pick, Brooklyn will also select at No. 33 and No. 43, hoping to grab value there as well as they continue to build out the roster.

Last year, the Nets prioritized a myriad of things, such as positional size, handling ability, passing and play-making and more. Players like Demin, Ben Saraf, Danny Wolf, Nolan Traore and Drake Powell were all examples.

They’ll likely be looking for the same thing in the ’26 class, though with a higher pick in a deeper class, they should be leaving with a building block.

Here’s how the Nets could select at each spot in the 2026 draft:

1. Cameron Boozer, Duke

2. AJ Dybantsa, BYU

3. Darryn Peterson, Kansas

4. Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

5. Keaton Wagler, Illinois

6. Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

7. Kingston Flemings, Houston

8. Aday Mara, Michigan

9. Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

10. Nate Ament, Tennessee

11. Brayden Burries, Arizona

12. Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

13. Dailyn Swain, Texas

14. Karim Lopez, NZ Breakers

15. Hannes Steinbach, Washington

16. Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

17. Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

18. Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

19. Koa Peat, Arizona

20. Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s

21. Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

22. Labaron Philon, Alabama

23. Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

24. Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

25. Allen Graves, Nets

26. Cameron Carr, Baylor

27. Tarris Reed Jr., UConn

28. Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

29. Sergio de Larrea, Valencia

30. Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

Given their need for size and play-making, Cameron Boozer is likely to sit atop the Nets' big board, with AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson close behind.

Realistically, guards in Keaton Wagler and Mikel Brown Jr. will be targets with the No. 6 pick, one or both of which could be available, depending on how LA selects one spot before.

Other players that jump out for the Nets' current system include Aday Mara, Yaxel Lendeborg and Dailyn Swain.

The 2026 NBA Draft will begin at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday, June 23.