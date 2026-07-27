Three Reasons Why the Brooklyn Nets Have to Compete in the New NBA

For more reasons than one, this summer has brought some of the biggest changes to the NBA that we've seen in quite some time. The state of the league is somewhat altered every offseason, but 2026 will end up being one that effectively alters how organizations operate from here on out.

The teams most affected are those at the bottom. The basement of the league is no longer a comfortable home, which means the Brooklyn Nets have to set a new direction. They have to compete with the rest of the NBA.

Whether it be player movement, the draft or the rules themselves changing, the Nets are now forced to improve their roster for next season and beyond. Here's why:

The NBA Draft Lottery reform

After a season that saw eight teams finish with fewer than 30 wins (including Brooklyn at 20-62), league commissioner Adam Silver had to spearhead a major change. Nearly a third of the league's teams deliberately tanking goes against the central idea of sports: to compete.

The new NBA Draft Lottery rules no longer incentivize losing. Instead of the bottom three records having the top odds to land the No. 1 overall pick, the '3-2-1 Lottery' favors teams closer to the Play-In Tournament.

This eliminates the Nets benefiting from dropping games. Plus, if they're already in the postseason/playoff hunt, they might as well go for it in a league filled with talent and potential upsets.

Brooklyn doesn't control its 2027 draft pick

Coincidentally, the Nets wouldn't be incentivized to tank this season anyway, even if the lottery changes weren't in effect. Brooklyn doesn't control its 2027 first-round pick, as the Houston Rockets have swap rights.

Even with the top odds, the Nets wouldn't be able to make a selection in the 2027 NBA Draft, and while general manager Sean Marks has preached flexibility, there's little wiggle room here; Brooklyn has no reason not to win games and prove itself with this mix of youth and veteran scoring.

From LeBron James to Giannis Antetokounmpo, the East is improving

Combine these changes and draft circumstances with the Eastern Conference's seismic improvement, and you have a recipe for both exciting and competitive basketball in 2026-27.

Whether it be stars like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo taking their talents to fringe playoff teams like Philadelphia and Miami, or up-and-coming teams like the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets looking to make some noise, the Nets have to find a way to stand out in this new East.

Brooklyn already has star talent in Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr., but a young core still stands to improve, headlined by the sharpshooting duo of Mikel Brown Jr. and Egor Dёmin.

But Marks' flexibility could still come into play during the late stages of the offseason. James to the 76ers was the biggest move of the month, but free agents such as Jalen Duren and Peyton Watson align with the Nets' youth while improving the rotation.

It would be a bit of a surprise, but Brooklyn can theoretically target either restricted free agent with each player considering taking a chance on the qualifying offer. Having one of Duren or Watson would elevate the Nets' floor this season.