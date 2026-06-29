Nets to Sign Day'Ron Sharpe, Josh Minott to New Deals Ahead of NBA Free Agency

The Brooklyn Nets will be retaining some key players for the 2026-27 season, as ESPN's Shams Charania reported that they declined team options for Josh Minott and Day'Ron Sharpe, clearing way for new contracts.

The decision comes after Brooklyn opted to decline Ziaire Williams' $6.25 million team option for the 2026-27 season. Minott will return to the Nets on a two-year, $9 million deal, while Sharpe will re-sign for a two-year contract worth $20 million.

Minott arrived in Brooklyn in a trade deadline acquisition with the Boston Celtics. The Nets landed the 23-year-old for cash considerations, and in his 16 games with the organization, Minott averaged 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game on 49-40-80 shooting splits as a solid two-way role player.

Minott's big moment as a Net came on March 12 in a 108-97 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, dropping a career-high 24 points in 24 minutes, signaling what he could be as a developing piece in Brooklyn. At 6-foot-9 with a near-seven-foot wingspan, the Florida native is a disruptor from the perimeter while knocking down threes at an impressive rate on the other end.

Meanwhile, Sharpe's stay in Brooklyn is now extended after being drafted to the Phoenix Suns, then traded to the Nets in 2021. The 24-year-old big man has been extremely impactful in minutes off the bench, averaging 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game this past season.

Sharpe's minutes reached a career high this season, which translated to better numbers across the board. After Nicolas Claxton was traded the night before the 2026 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-10 forward/center is now the longest-tenured Net with five seasons under his belt.

The Nets have been linked to marquee free agents and stars on the trade market as of late, given their immense cap space and tradeable assets. With key names such as Jaylen Brown and Jalen Duren available, Brooklyn could build on the Julius Randle trade to raise its floor for the 2026-27 season.

For now, the Nets will retain two significant rotation players in Minott and Sharpe. The two have potential as two-way role players on a competitive team, and as the Nets improve the roster.

NBA free agency officially kicks off tomorrow, June 30, at 6 p.m. ET. Brooklyn has consistently been a team to watch for a variety of big-name stars and even key role players.