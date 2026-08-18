Ranking the Atlantic Division Centers: How Does Day'Ron Sharpe Stack Up?

The Brooklyn Nets sent shockwaves this offseason when they moved on from a fan-favorite big man in a marquee trade.

The Nets dealt longtime center Nic Claxton to the Bulls in a three-team deal that brought Julius Randle to Brooklyn. It marked the end of an era for fans, as Claxton was one of the final holdovers from the last team to make the playoffs. With him gone, Brooklyn will turn to a familiar face to enter the starting lineup.

Day'Ron Sharpe has been a quality contributor off the bench for a few seasons. Now he'll be starting and asked to pick up the load that Claxton did. How does he stack up compared to his Atlantic Division peers? We've ranked the point guards, shooting guards, small forwards, and power forwards in the division. Now it's time to take a look at the center position.

5. Day'Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets

Dec 23, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season stats: 8.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.1 SPG, 60.1% FG

Sharpe has only started 21 games across six seasons in Brooklyn. That number will rise quickly this season with Claxton gone. As a bench player, he's seen his productivity rise every year. He's expanded his offensive bag, become a better distributor, and improved defensively. He's not a big rim-protector, averaging just 0.6 blocks per game in his career. But there's a lot to like here. Now he needs to prove he can translate his game to the starting rotation.

4. Neemias Queta, Boston Celtics

Mar 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) runs up the court during the first half of a game against the Washington Wizards at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season stats: 10.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 1.3 BPG, 65.3% FG

Queta was a breakout performer in Boston last season. Despite the team bringing in former All-Star center Nikola Vucevic midseason, the Celtics chose to keep Queta in the starting lineup. In 75 starts last season, he showed off a solid offensive game predicated on grabbing rebounds and setting quality screens. He was a good alley-oop threat and is a good defensive player at the rim. Queta should only improve as he gets more coaching in Boston.

3. Jakob Poeltl, Toronto Raptors

Dec 7, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) gets control of a rebound against the Boston Celtics during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season stats: 10.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.0 APG, 70.0% FG

Poeltl is the hardest player on this list to evaluate. There was a time a few years ago when he was a fringe top-ten center in the NBA. But a chronic back issue has limited him recently, leading to him playing just 46 games last season. When on the court, he wasn't as effective as usual, which led to him being benched late in playoff games for a rookie. If healthy, Poeltl can be a great center in this league. But right now, that's a big if.

2. Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season stats: 20.1 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 3.0 APG, 50.1% FG

Towns has always put up great numbers in the regular season. He's now cemented his legacy after a strong postseason run that ended in a championship. The 7-foot big man is one of the best rebounders in the league, can knock down threes, and plays with more passion than most. The warts in his game get covered by his immense talent and knowledge of the sport. There's no longer any debate about what kind of player Towns is. He's a winner.

1. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

May 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts to a play against the New York Knicks during the first quarter of game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season stats: 26.9 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.2 BPG, 48.9% FG

Embiid is still the best center in the division, despite his unreliable health. He once again missed a ton of time last season, playing in just 38 games. In those games, he was dominant, looking like his MVP self. In the playoffs, he was fantastic, helping the 76ers erase a 3-1 deficit and beat Boston. He hasn't played over 40 regular-season games since the 2022-23 season. But on this team, Philadelphia is just hoping he can be healthy for a big playoff run.