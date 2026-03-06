Brooklyn Nets Show Improved Fight in Loss to Miami Heat

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off their second straight matchup against the Miami Heat.

Both were blowout losses, but with ample opportunity to watch film, get real-time reps against the same opponent, and acclimate themselves to the warm, perhaps debaucherous vibe of South Beach, the Nets showed much better fight in the second game of the two-game set.

"Way better fight, and I think today we got better," Nets coach Jordi Fernández said. "Obviously, not what we want with coming out with a loss, but a lot of good things and starting with the first group, the way they competed, and that's what I like to see. When we put two groups together, then good things are going to happen. I think we're taking those right steps.

"Once again, I like the fight even when the game went to over 20, cut it to 15, and they call a timeout. To me, that means the world. It means that that's the right mindset. Keep fighting no matter what, and I'm proud of the guys, especially that first group tonight."

Michael Porter Jr. struggled immensely to find his rhythm in the first game, but he found ways to counter Miami's length and physicality, finishing with 27 points on 9-of-24 shooting, including 7-of-18 from 3-point range.

Sure, his shooting numbers weren't the most efficient, but getting free off the ball and putting pressure on the rim forces defenses to shift and can create second-chance opportunities on the offensive glass.

"You just look at the rebounding, 13 rebounds, and then winning plays, like he sprinted and transitioned defensively, and got the deflection towards the end of the third quarter," Fernández said. "When I see Mike so engaged, when he thinks about rebounding, about cutting and playing as hard as he can defensively, then shots go in. I thought he was aggressive. I was very happy with the game he played. And that's the Michael that the group needs because he brings so much good energy and the level of play of a very, very, very good player, top player in the NBA."

Brooklyn is staring at 10 straight losses with just 20 games left in the season. The Nets' record is what it is at this point, but there is still plenty of time left in the season for the players to build good habits and chemistry and find greater success next season.