Three days after being waived by the Brooklyn Nets, Cam Thomas has found a new home in Milwaukee. The 24-year-old has signed with the Bucks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. After four and a half seasons in Brooklyn, he will play for the second team of his NBA career.

Thomas averaged 15.2 points per game with the Nets, and for the majority of his tenure, he was viewed as a star on a rebuilding team. However, concerns regarding efficiency, playmaking and defense marred the last year of his career, along with injuries. All of that culminated in the 6-foot-3 wing settling for the qualifying offer last offseason.

The Bucks were reportedly interested in Thomas at the trade deadline, but Brooklyn couldn't find the right return after shopping him. It's worth noting that a hamstring injury has limited him to just 24 games this season, averaging 15.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists on 40-33-84 shooting splits.

When Thomas returned from injury, head coach Jordi Fernandez had him in a limited role off the bench, and for a few games, it looked to be beneficial for his career. However, Thomas has still struggled to shoot at an effective clip while contributing to other areas of the game.

Milwaukee will be a fresh start, as Thomas will compete for minutes in a relatively crowded guard room. He will also have the opportunity to play with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo if the Bucks do not shut him down for the season after all of the trade speculation leading up to Feb. 5.

But this move, more than anything, will give Thomas a chance to contribute in a better situation. The Nets were rebuilding for most of his career with the franchise, especially once he broke out as a pure scorer. This will be the make-or-break point of his NBA career.

If Thomas can finally improve upon his weaknesses, he will have a long career in the league. But that is yet to be seen after nearly five seasons. Although the Bucks have underperformed, potentially playing with Antetokounmpo and a different coaching staff provides new opportunities.

Perhaps Milwaukee is more inclined to keep Antetokounmpo and compete after this pickup. The Bucks could also be focused on getting youth, given Thomas's age and potential. But after showing interest in the former first-round pick prior to the trade deadline, Milwaukee will try to revive a career that had (and still might have) great promise.