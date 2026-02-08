Former Nets Guard Cam Thomas Signs with Bucks

Former Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks days after getting released, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Thomas has been previously linked to the Bucks, as Milwaukee has been looking for help at the guard position after cutting ties with Damian Lillard over the offseason.

The Bucks are in desperate need of scoring help alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, someone who can take and make some of the most difficult shot attempts possible.

Antetokounmpo is at his best when he has open lanes to attack the rim and is given some post-up opportunities. Having Thomas in the mix should give Antetokounmpo more open lanes to work with.

Thomas was once expected to emerge as the Nets' next franchise player after the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving came to an end, but he was never quite able to develop into a more efficient scorer and improve his weaknesses in the playmaking and defensive departments.

In Milwaukee, Thomas won't have to worry about much except determining which angles he has to exploit and which spots he wants to inflict the most damage from each night, with Antetokounmpo there to organize the rest of the Bucks' offense.

Thomas could look to develop into the same midrange hub Khris Middleton once was in Milwaukee, which oftentimes brought at least two defenders up to the level and gave Antetokounmpo more room to work with down low.

With Antetokounmpo out indefinitely, Thomas should have plenty of opportunities to work with the ball in his hands while redeveloping his confidence on the offensive side of the floor after getting phased out of the Nets' gameplan towards the end of his time in Brooklyn.

Thomas will have to share touches with Kyle Kuzma, Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter Jr., and AJ Green, but Thomas is arguably a better pure scorer than those guys and the best bet to give Antetokounmpo some relief on offense.

Thomas and Antetokounmpo both have uncertain futures in Milwaukee beyond this season, but with the Bucks still in the play-in picture, Thomas could give his new team a much-needed offensive boost down the stretch of the season and help the Bucks qualify for the play-in tournament and perhaps make the playoffs.

At the very least, Thomas could look at this opportunity as a fresh start to sbow what he's capable of without having many expectations attached to his name.