NBA Insider Expects Nets to Make Offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo's name has been floating around in trade rumors for a while now, but with recent reports suggesting he's now open to joining a team different than the only one he's ever known, the speculation has grown increasingly louder.

The Brooklyn Nets have been linked to the Milwaukee Bucks' superstar. While it's no guarantee that The Greek Freak ends up on Flatbush and Atlantic, ESPN's Brian Windhorst expects the Nets to at least make an offer, given the treasure trove of assets they possess.

“I think Brooklyn will seriously consider making an offer,” Windhorst said,

“Brooklyn has 10 tradeable firsts and Michael Porter Jr. and 11 tradeable firsts as of draft night. Do we think Brooklyn will make an offer? I think Brooklyn will seriously consider making an offer.”

"I think Brooklyn will seriously consider making an offer." @WindhorstESPN

Antetokounmpo's talent is undeniable. He is a two-time MVP and helped the Bucks win a championship in 2021, earning Finals MVP. He's also the only player ever to average at least 30 points on 60% shooting, and he's done that twice.

However, the 31-year-old's injury history, particularly to his calf, has raised some concerns from teams that are interested in acquiring his services.

“A top five player becoming available … a lot of things are going to be discussed that you don’t know about and you don’t expect to hear," ESPN's Tim Bontemps said. "Players like this do not become available very often and while there are concerns about Giannis out-years on the contract, about his calf, all this stuff at the end of the day, he’s a top five player on the planet and those five players are still going to return big value in a trade.”

“Also, if you’re trading for Giannis who’s 31 years old, you’re also trading for the right to pay him $270 million in an extension this fall,” Windhorst said. “If you’re going to do that, you’re going to have to commit to that, do we agree on that?”

At this point, it seems highly unlikely that Antetokounmpo ends up in Brooklyn, given that the Nets are in a rebuilding stage. Antetokounmpo would also likely prefer to join a team that is ready to compete for a title now.

However, Brooklyn has plenty of cap space and draft assets that could help surround Antetokounmpo with the talent necessary to win a championship, so the path to a potentially successful pairing exists shall the Nets decide to pursue it.