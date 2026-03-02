Danny Wolf Opens Up About Getting into a Flow in Nets' Close Loss to Cavaliers

The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-102 on Sunday, dropping their eighth straight game.

The Cavaliers looked well on their way to running away with this one early, but in his second game with the Nets, Grant Nelson skied in for an alley-oop slam, scoring six of Brooklyn's 14 points and assisting on a Danny Wolf 3-pointer to keep it a manageable 29-24 deficit after the first 12 minutes of play.

Wolf similarly got hot late in the first quarter and into the second quarter, drilling several 3-pointers and swinging the ball around to several teammates making their way towards the rim.

"You already can see the chemistry between Ben [Saraf] and Grant and even Grant and Danny, they played summer league together that he's part of he's been part of the club," Nets coach Jordi Fernández said. "The extension our coaching staff in Long Island working with them."

Wolf continued his strong play in the second half, finishing the game with 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting, nine rebounds, and five assists, including a Nikola Jokić-esque bounce pass from half-court to Ziaire Williams. He only committed one turnover as well.

"That's elite," Fernández said. "Very happy for him. Well deserved. He was confident from the beginning all the shots look really good. He can handle, get to the rim, he did everything. You cannot control all the time if you're gonna be able to score at that level. But the good things and the good intentions were there so a huge growth in this game for him, and happy to see it because he deserves it."

Wolf's minutes have fluctuated throughout the season, though he's shown flashes in spurts. He noticed how getting established early helped open up his game on Sunday.

"If you look at the best players in the league, you would never know how well they're playing just by one play," Wolf said. "I think coming in every game, it's something that I'm trying to work on, and gonna continue working on, it's just playing that way. Whether or not I've been playing well. Obviously, when you're in a flow, and you're making shots, and you're making the right reads, everything just seems more spread open. The rim looks bigger. That's what the best players are able to do. It's you're able to move on quickly and you're able to play the same way no matter what."