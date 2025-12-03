Drake Powell’s Defense is Turning Heads in Brooklyn

Coming out of UNC after a freshman season where he displayed all the traits needed to become an elite NBA-level defender, rookie Drake Powell brought plenty of upside and intrigue to the Brooklyn Nets. His offensive game was, and still is, a project, but the impact he's already made on the defensive end is blatant—and his head coach is noticing.

Following Brooklyn's first win at the Barclays Center of the 2025-26 campaign, a 116-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, Head Coach Jordi Fernandez praised the 20-year-old's knack for making the plays that don't show up on a stat sheet.

“His line — the four assists to one turnover — is huge. But like I said, to me, it was, he embraces being a high-level defender and I think today he did it,” Fernandez told Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “He picks it up full court. He can stay in front of the ball. I think he got deflections.”

Powell recorded double-digits in the scoring column for just the third time in his young career, but as Fernandez pointed out, the 22nd-overall pick in June's draft's value extends beyond twos and threes, and he proved just that after being assigned to fellow 2025 draftee and former college rival, Kon Knueppel.

The two squared off multiple times in each player's lone season at their respective schools, but Powell spoke to the difference taking on Knueppel in the NBA rather than at Chapel Hill or on Coach K Court.

“I would say maybe a little bit, just him initiating a little bit obviously with LaMelo Ball,” Powell said via Lewis. “But still a very talented player and quick trigger. Plays off two feet. Just a smart basketball player.”

But the real story wasn't a reunion between two college rivals. The results generated from Powell's ability was. He limited Knueppel to just six second-half points after the guard exploded for 12 in the first, holding him just below his season average of 18.3 points per game.

For a Nets squad that currently sits 21st in team defensive rating (188.6), Powell's progress thus far is extremely encouraging. While Brooklyn may not be able to establish a true defensive identity in 2025-26, it'll be able to build around Powell's talents well into the future.

General Manager Sean Marks landed a true foundational piece on that end of the floor, and one that could end up as one of the Nets' best all-around prospects if Powell's offensive game grows.