Everything That Nets Rookie Egor Demin Did Before Turning 20 Years Old

The number three has been a symbol of balance and perfection throughout history, such as birth-life-death or past-present-future. The number three in the case of Brooklyn Nets rookie Egor Demin has been a signal of change.

Demin turned 20 years old on Tuesday. He was selected with the eighth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to lead the Nets' five-man class. The Russian native surpassed many milestones as a 19-year-old through unexpected means –– three-point shooting.

For reference, Demin shot 27.3% from deep on 4.7 attempts per game in his lone season at BYU. His inability to be efficient from beyond the arc repelled other teams away from taking him in the top 10, but Brooklyn's front office believed it was something he could overcome. The bet has paid off. Demin holds multiple three-point-based records, among other milestones.

Through 52 career games played before turning 20, he shot 38.5% from three on 6.2 attempts per game. Demin surpassed 100 made threes in just 41 games, becoming the second fastest rookie to do so ever behind Kon Knueppel.

He also holds the rookie record for most consecutive games with a three-pointer made at 34 games straight.

In the Nets' history books, Demin's name is down for the most triples made in a game by a rookie with seven makes. He also has the most games in franchise history with at least five threes made by a rookie at eight games.

Another honor that Demin received recently was being named a 2026 Rising Star. He's been effective up to this point for reasons beyond his outside shooting.

There was one game in particular where Demin made history. He became the first Nets' rookie to have at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five made threes in a game in a 109-99 win against the Utah Jazz on Jan. 30.

Demin has played the role of an off-ball playmaker for Brooklyn. He averages 3.3 assists per game and has the ninth most assists among rookies. Having a 6-foot-8 frame has made up for some troubles getting in the paint in terms of playmaking.

While the bulk of Demin's improvement and achievements have come from his contributions from beyond the arc, he has the chance to be a do-it-all player as he continues to grow. He came into the league as one of the premier playmakers and has instead turned into a premier shooter, showing how much players can change from season-to-season.