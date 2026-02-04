Final Look: Ranking the Nets' Best Trade Deadline Options

The NBA trade deadline is around 24 hours away, and time is ticking for the Brooklyn Nets to get a deal done amid rumors. They have multiple players who could be up for a departure, with a number of suitors looking to get more competitive.

The Nets have been involved in their fair share of Giannis Antetokounmpo smoke, but at this point, they're more likely to go further into the rebuild if a trade is made. This would likely mean moving one or both of Michael Porter Jr., Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas.

But who could Brooklyn bring back? Could the organization flip the switch and get competitive? Are more draft picks on the way? Here are the Nets' three best trade deadline options before the due date:

3. Aggressively Pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo

It's extremely unlikely at this point, but there is still a market for Brooklyn to pursue Antetokounmpo ahead of the deadline. It has exactly what the Milwaukee Bucks are looking for: blue-chip youth and draft capital.

The Nets could offer a package centered around a surplus of first-round picks and any of the rookies they drafted in the top 30 of the 2025 NBA Draft. They could outbid teams like the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves, who lack young players already on the roster compared to Brooklyn.

2. Trade Michael Porter Jr.

Porter has been one of the bigger names to watch ahead of the deadline, but it's up in the air whether or not he departs from Brooklyn in his first season with the team. The 27-year-old is averaging 25.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 48-39-85 shooting splits.

The Bucks, Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors have been thrown around as potential suitors for the All-Star-caliber scorer, and the Nets could bring back even more youth and draft capital to emphasize the rebuild.

While he has been a beloved piece and has expressed patience with the organization, the NBA is a business, and Porter's departure can improve Brooklyn in the long term.

1. Facilitate as a Third Team

The best option for the Nets right now is to facilitate trades as a third team. They are the only team with real cap space, and can push deals through by taking on salary while also garnering picks. Last offseason, they did exactly that by taking on Terance Mann and Drake Powell (No. 22 pick) in the Kristaps Porzingis-Atlanta Hawks trade.

Teams are still pushing for an Antetokounmpo deal, such as the Timberwolves, who could have as many as four teams involved, according to SI's Chris Mannix. This would be the perfect opportunity for the Nets to get involved ahead of the deadline without giving up anything major. It's a no-risk, high-reward move.