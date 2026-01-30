Every Direction the Nets Can Take Regarding a Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, all eyes will be on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks after reports surfaced that the organization will field trade offers and look to find a new home for the two-time MVP.

After months of rumors, it looks like the Greek Freak will finally end up on a new team. One worth watching, although maybe not as aggressive a suitor as others, is the Brooklyn Nets. They have scarcely been involved in Antetokounmpo rumors since last offseason, and are reportedly one to monitor ahead of Feb. 5.

The Nets are one of the few teams that have exactly what the Bucks are looking for: blue-chip youth and a surplus of draft capital. It's certainly tempting to go after a player averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, but is it worth it for Brooklyn considering its situation?

The organization can take this in a variety of directions, either now or in the offseason. The Bucks are willing to wait until the summer to make a move, but a deal could also materialize within the next week. There are three ways the Nets can handle Antetokounmpo becoming available for trade:

Go All in For Giannis Antetokounmpo

The most obvious choice given the recent news is to join one of the many suitors, who will be aggressive in offers over the next week. The Nets are in such a unique position that they can legitimately stand out among the rest of the league when it comes to enticing the Bucks.

Brooklyn, being the only team with cap space this season, has more flexibility than any other team in that regard. Not only that, but the Nets have a plethora of young players and picks that would immediately set up Milwaukee for a successful rebuild. They just drafted five players in the first-round of the 2025 NBA Draft, and have seven first-round picks from 2026 to 2032.

Brooklyn could outbid the teams reported to be aggressive, including the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors. The organization could give the Bucks the youth they need to develop, as well as picks to draft future stars, all with great flexibility.

Move Along the Timeline

However, at this point, the majority of fans would be heavily against an Antetokounmpo trade, given the timeline. The Nets transitioned out of an era of competitiveness with a few mediocre seasons, but are now firmly in the basement of the NBA, ready to draft a team full of young prospects with potential. Why would they mess with their future?

What's more is that Antetokounmpo would go from a poor situation in Milwaukee to an even worse Nets team. Outside of Michael Porter Jr., Brooklyn doesn't have a legitimate second star to supplement the 31-year-old superstar.

Something to consider is Antetokounmpo's contract. He's up for an extension at the start of next season, which means any team that trades for him has to know he'll remain with the organization past the 2026-27 season. He has a player option for 2027-28.

If Antetokounmpo won't sign an extension in Brooklyn, it wouldn't make sense to trade for him. The Nets could continue to move forward with the season and build organically through the draft.

Become a Facilitating Third Team

The Nets have long been discussed as a facilitating third team in mock trades and rumors. With the deadline less than a week away, they don't have to be the center of a blockbuster trade, or any for that matter. Rather, Brooklyn can be the one to make the deal work smoothly.

The Nets, given their cap space, could take on draft capital or young pieces in order for a trade between two other teams to go through. Last offseason, they were the third team in the Kristaps Porzingis-Atlanta Hawks deal, ending up with Drake Powell (via the draft) and Terance Mann.

That scenario could be replicated ahead of the deadline. If there's pressure from one team to acquire Antetokounmpo, but the parameters are still fuzzy due to salary complications, Brooklyn can step in and be that third team, taking on assets in the process.