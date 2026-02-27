Nets Recall One From G League, Send One to Long Island Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are continuing to move their rookies between the NBA and their G League affiliate in Long Island, as they announced that Ben Saraf was recalled and Drake Powell was sent down for assignment.

The move comes amid a six-game losing streak, with the Nets currently 15-43 and the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference. Their rebuild has come with the development of five first-round rookies from the 2025 NBA Draft.

Egor Dёmin, the No. 8 pick, is the only rookie who hasn't played in Long Island this season. Saraf has spent the most time there, averaging 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game on 42-37-76 shooting splits.

The No. 26 pick in 2025 has shown legitimate promise in the G League, but hasn't quite found his footing in the NBA. The 6-foot-6 guard has put up 5.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 33.6% shooting from the field and 25% from three, appearing in just 22 games.

Powell, on the other hand, hasn't spent much time in Long Island, having been a clear part of Brooklyn's rotation. The 3&D wing has displayed solid efficiency for a rookie (42-28-90 splits), but has given more on the defensive end as a disruptor. He'll get more opportunities to showcase offense with this assignment.

With just 23 games left in the season, the Nets will be doing everything they can to both secure the best odds at the No. 1 pick in 2026, as well as give their young core as many chances as possible to develop.

So far, a class that was once ridiculed by fans and analysts has become one of the best in the league. Dёmin has been a consistent All-Rookie team candidate, averaging 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game on nearly 40% shooting from three-point range.

Nolan Traoré, the No. 19 overall selection, has made a late-season push for the honor. The French point guard has stood out among not just the rookies, but the rest of Brooklyn's roster as well. The 6-foot-3 floor general is putting up 12.5 points, 5.5 assists and 1.1 steals a night in the month of February.

The Nets will take on the Boston Celtics tonight in the second game of a back-to-back set. They lost to the red-hot San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, 126-110, and will hope to see something out Saraf in this next stretch of games.