Nets' Josh Minott Sounds Off on Barclays Takeovers: ‘It’s a Sea of the Other Team’

The Brooklyn Nets moved to the borough in 2012, hoping to carve out a fanbase in a city long dominated by the New York Knicks.

While that goal remains a work in progress, the franchise has still managed to lure multiple superstars to its home floor on Flatbush and Atlantic — creating real opportunities to shift the balance.

Still, despite flashes of star-driven success, Barclays Center has often felt like neutral ground, with opposing fans regularly making their presence known.

In the case of Knicks fans, part of it is practical. Tickets are significantly cheaper, and the subway ride is easy. The Knicks, of course, also had a lot more time to establish themselves as the clear No. 1 team in New York City.

That reality was impossible to ignore Friday night, and Josh Minott was none too pleased with seeing the energy from the Barclays Center crowd following the Nets' narrow 93-92 loss to the Knicks on Friday.

“I wanted that s**t so f***ing bad," Minott said. "Ever since we’ve been here, it’s like every game’s an away game. Tonight was just the night to really just stick it to everybody. Just as an organization and as a team to show people that we got s**t here. Sea of blue, sea of orange, every game we play, a sea of the other team. That’s all I heard when I was on the Celtics, but being here, I got nothing but respect for the real Brooklyn fans. Shoutout to them, because I know it’s tough being outnumbered every single game. But I really feel like what we have here isn’t bulls**t. We have pieces here. I’ve seen it. So I’d say that’s what this rivalry matchup meant to me.”

Josh Minott had a passionate response when asked about tonight’s tight loss in his first Nets-Knicks matchup:



“I wanted that shit so fucking bad. Ever since we’ve been here, it’s like every game’s an away game. Tonight was just the night to really just stick it to everybody.… pic.twitter.com/RDyYkYf55u — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) March 21, 2026

It might take a generation of fans growing up in Brooklyn to close the gap between Knicks and Nets fans, but that doesn’t mean the Nets fanbase hasn’t shown up when given a reason. The Brooklyn Brigade and BK Block brought real energy during the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden era, when the Nets were firmly in the championship conversation.

While that era is in the past, the Nets still need another star who’s willing to truly embrace Brooklyn — just as Durant and Irving did when they first chose the franchise in 2019.

The familiar roar of "Brooooklyn" will also rise again, shaking the arena with every chant.