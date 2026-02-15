Jason Williams Ranks Nets Legend Jason Kidd Over Magic Johnson Among All-Time Point Guards

At All-Star Weekend, ex-NBA point guard Jason Williams was asked to rank several all-time great point guards.

At first, he had Chris Paul ahead of Steve Nash and Gary Payton, but as soon as Jason Kidd entered the picture, the recently retired point guard was nowhere to be seen.

Kidd was then ranked ahead of John Stockton and Isiah Thomas, which is definitely debatable, if not a reasonable take. However, White Chocolate had a bold take on the next floor general to enter the fray.

When asked whether Williams would rather have Kidd or Magic Johnson, Williams didn't hesitate to take the New Jersey Nets legend.

Do you agree with Jason Williams? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XXSqijUmJL — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 14, 2026

When asked if Williams would rather have Kidd or Stephen Curry, Williams went with the NBA's all-time leader in 3-point makes, but Williams' previous take is sure to turn a ton of heads.

Johnson won three MVPs and five championships in his 13 seasons in the league, as he's widely considered the best point guard to ever step onto the court.

Curry's historic 3-point shooting and unanimous MVP have closed the gap on the debate, but many would still prefer the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

That's not to say that Kidd isn't deserving of a spot in the conversation, though.

Kidd helped the Nets, who were considered a laughingstock team, get to the NBA Finals in back-to-back seasons upon his arrival to the Meadowlands, bringing out the best in each and every player on the roster with his otherworldly playmaking skills. He also helped the Nets thrive in transition and become one of the best defensive teams in the league.

The Nets weren't able to win a championship in either season, as they had the misfortune of going up against the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal-led Lakers in 2002, and then the Tim Duncan-led San Antonio Spurs the year after.

However, it's not easy to transform a team that was constantly floating at the bottom of the standings into a legitimate championship contender, but that's exactly what Kidd did. A case definitely exists that Kidd was robbed of MVP in 2002 after helping the Nets go from 26 wins to 52, as Duncan was given that honor.

Wherever you have Kidd on your all-time rankings, there's no doubt he had an incredible impact on the game. His alley-oop connections with Kenyon Martin and Vince Carter remain some of the most iconic plays of the early-2000s NBA.