Best NBA All Star Game Performances in Nets History

The 2026 NBA All-Star games are set for this upcoming Sunday night. The Brooklyn Nets will not have a player featured in the event for the fourth straight season.

The last time Brooklyn sent someone to the All-Star game dates back to the big three days with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. A trip down memory lane is needed to recall some of the greatest outings by Nets players in All-Star game history.

Kyrie Irving 2021

Mar 7, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Team Durant guard Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets (11) shoots the ball against Team LeBron forward Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers (11) during the 2021 NBA All-Star Game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

At the 2021 All-Star break, the Nets had a 24-13 record and Irving was averaging 27.2 points, six assists and 4.8 rebounds per game. The NBA was just a season removed from "The Bubble," which placed the All-Star game in early March.

Irving was selected to the Eastern Conference's Team Durant, even though the captain was out with a hamstring injury. The shifty guard started and dominated the game throughout.

The All-Star game is a perfect setup for a player like Irving due to his skill set. He finished with 24 points, 12 assists, five rebounds and two steals. Irving likely would've earned the MVP if not for being on the losing side to the Western Conference's Team LeBron.

Deron Williams 2012

Feb 26, 2012; Orlando, FL, USA; Eastern Conference guard Deron Williams (8) of the New Jersey Nets tires to move past the defense of Western Conference guard Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers (3) in the fourth quarter at the 2012 NBA All-Star Game at the Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The last season the Nets were located in New Jersey was also the last time Deron Williams made an All-Star team. He was selected twice as a member of the Utah Jazz before putting together his best performance in the game while repping the Nets.

Williams put up 20 points, four assists and three rebounds on 72.7% field goal shooting. Not to mention, he put up that stat line in just 18 minutes.

Out of everyone on the East roster, Williams scored the third-most points despite playing the seventh-most minutes on the team. The West won that year 152-149, and Williams transitioned to a lesser role in the following seasons.

Jason Kidd 2004

Jan 25, 2007; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New Jersey Nets guard Jason Kidd (2) during the Nets 102-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The next player is a man who coached both Irving and Williams. Jason Kidd was the head coach of the Nets for the 2013-14 season when Williams was with the team, and he is the current head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, where Irving is rostered.

During his time as a player in New Jersey, he made the All-Star team four times. His best performance in the game came in the 2003-2004 season.

Kidd put up 14 points, 10 assists, three rebounds and two steals on 75% from deep. That game also marked the third time he posted a double-double in the All-Star Game.