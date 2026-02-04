Lakers Dominate Nets in LeBron James' Potential Final Game in Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 125-109 on Tuesday, making it 17 losses in their last 20 games.

LeBron James showed out in front of a crowd that seemed to favor the Lakers more than the home team, finishing with 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting, seven assists, and three steals. Luka Doncic added 24 points on 8-of-18 shooting, six rebounds, and five assists.

The Lakers' superstars also made a concerted effort to get Jake LaRavia going, who chipped in 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting,

The loudest two points from the night from LaRavia came when LeBron James set him up for an alleyoop slam early in the first quarter. Any "who are you?" chants directed towards LaRavia were never to be heard again.

It was Doncic who set the tone early, though, as he went off for 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the first quarter. However, the Nets' lack of discipline on defense also contributed to their big deficit early, allowing the Lakers to get to the free-throw line 27 times for 17 makes in the first half.

"That's us leaving our feet and not being disciplined with our technique," Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez said. "Three offensive rebounds. Our free-throw box out. Those things at the end of the day are unacceptable. They're controllables."

Though the Nets outscored the Lakers 69-56 in the second half, the Lakers' first-half lead gave them enough of a cushion to stay in cruise control for the rest of the contest. LeBron James and Doncic also combined for 17 points in the third quarter to help the Lakers keep their foot on the gas.

LeBron James had several acrobatic moves throughout the night, proving Father Time has nothing on him. That was apparent early in the second quarter, when LeBron James finished a sweet off-the-backboard alley-oop slam set up by Austin Reaves and threw down a tomahawk jam minutes later.

Bronny James stole the spotlight during mop up duty, scoring four points in under five minutes on the court. Nets fans certainly spreaded the love in Brooklyn's way towards the younger James.

"It's always dope to see them," Ziaire Williams said. "That's family. We went through a lot together at Sierra Canyon, so it's pretty dope to be playing against big Bron and see lil Bron at this level too. It's always dope when some of your best friends are living the dream out with you."