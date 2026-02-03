What to Watch for in Brooklyn Nets vs. Lakers

The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time this season.

The Nets are coming off a blowout 130-77 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, as they've lost 16 of their last 19 games.

The Lakers are coming off a 112-100 loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday, though they've won five of their last eight games.

The Nets are expected to get Michael Porter Jr., Ziaire Williams and Noah Clowney back in the lineup, as all three players can certainly help Brooklyn get back into the win column.

The Nets will need Porter to pick up right where he left off, as he's averaging 37 points per game on 53.8% shooting in his last two games.

Against a Lakers team that struggles defensively, Porter should be able to get to his spot with ease, which usually involves a ton of off-ball movements around screens and getting to the paint.

Porter's gravity should also open up more opportunities for Egor Demin to get hot from downtown and driving lanes for Nolan Traore, Drake Powell and Nic Claxton.

The Nets will have to go to work against LeBron James and Luka Doncic, two of the most dynamic players in the league.

James has seen some decline this season but is still largely beating Father Time, getting incredible lift on many of his dunks and showcasing the burst of speed that has made him arguably the greatest basketball player to ever live.

Doncic will likely be given the primary scoring responsibilities in this game while orchestrating the offense. The Slovenian superstar has one of the deadliest stepback jumpers ever, but he can also put a ton of pressure at the rim with his ability to get downhill and mesmerize his defenders with his wide array of ball fakes.

Nets coach Jordi Fernandez could look to keep Claxton positioned at the elbow to try and blow up some of James' and Doncic's drives to the rim and pressure both superstars full-court to disrupt the Lakers' offense.

However, James and Doncic both have elite basketball IQ, so it'll be up to Fernandez to implement different defensive schemes throughout the contest to keep both of them on their toes.

With the Nets in desperate need of a win, Porter and Claxton could both go out there with a chip on their shoulder and prove they're good enough to help a struggling team emerge victorious against a legitimate championship-contending team.