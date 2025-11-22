Michael Porter Jr. on Nets' Win Over the Celtics: 'The Perfect Word is Growth'

The Brooklyn Nets pulled off a shocking 113-105 road victory against the Boston Celtics on Friday, days after they fell to that same team in their own building.

Michael Porter Jr. finished with 33 points on 13-of-21 shooting, eight rebounds, and two assists, showing he might just be ready to take his game to the next level.

“The perfect word is growth — as a collective, but individually as well,” Porter said. “We’re a young group, but there’s growth. And if in the fourth quarter when things get tight like that on the road and we can execute and get good shots, we’re going to win a lot more games.”

A big part of that mindset could've very well been instilled by Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez, who has proven time and time again over the last couple of years that tanking isn't quite in his agenda.

“There’s a difference between losing and being a loser. Losing is not getting the outcome that you want. Being a loser is when you lose and you don’t care, or when you’re not willing to [do] whatever it takes,” Fernandez said. “Our group now has embraced that.”

Earlier this season, Porter Jr. looked disengaged. He was taking low percentage shots with defenders draped all over him and not giving good body language. However, his attitude has appeared to change in recent games, as he's recognizing the need for him to take over late in games.

“It wasn’t just the Orlando game that I felt like I wasn’t as aggressive as I should’ve been in the fourth. It was the last game against the Celtics, too,” Porter said. “So [on Friday], I didn’t want it to be déjà vu. I said I’m gonna go in there and be aggressive, and luckily shots fell.”

Who knows what the future holds for Porter Jr., but he's making a case that he might deserve to be in Brooklyn past the trade deadline. Young players need veterans to lean on during the season, and the Nets need to build a culture with growth as a key theme.

Porter Jr.'s recent performances also suggest that he might be able to coexist with another superstar who becomes available in the near future.

With the amount of first-round draft picks in the Nets' possession and a chance to land a top draft pick in 2026, that game-changing talent could be heading to Brooklyn sooner rather than later.