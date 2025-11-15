The Brooklyn Nets are stumbling out of the gates, dropping all but one of their first dozen games of the season.

The theme of this season has been developing young talent, but Nets center Nic Claxton is playing arguably the best basketball of his career.

Because it's unknown if Claxton would fit into the Nets' longterm plans, the organization might look to deal the 26-year-old to a destination where his contributions could best contribute to winning now.

The Boston Celtics could look to give the Nets Anfernee Simons and a 2027 first-round pick (top-five protected) to bring in the Georgia product, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report writes.

The Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum for most, if not the entire season due to a torn Achilles, but they still figure to be in playoff contention with Jaylen Brown and Derrick White leading the way.

Claxton's versatility would fit in very well with the Celtics at full strength, given his ability to protect the rim, guard multiple positions, and push the pace with the ball in his hands. His improved driving and finishing skills would also force interior defenders to converge, which could lead to many more open 3-point shot opportunities for a team that loves to hoist them up.

Assuming Cam Thomas departs Brooklyn this offseason, Simons could step in and help replace some of that scoring while the Nets continue to focus on developing their young players. Consistent scoring performances from Simons could also help the Nets flip him for another future first round draft pick.

The real prize from this trade though would be the 2027 first-round pick (top-five protected). The Celtics might struggle to be the same elite team they've been in recent years with Tatum working his way back into game shape, so it's not impossible to imagine that pick landing just a few spots out of the lottery range.

All in all, unless the Nets get an offer they simply cannot refuse, it might be best served for the team to hold onto Claxton, as he's really developed into a leader this season and shown a willingness to help the Nets' young players adjust to the league.

The Nets also don't have their own first round pick in 2027, so they're going to need to start adding win now players sooner rather than later if they hope to avoid a grueling, longterm rebuilding situation.