Nets Coach Jordi Fernández Agrees With Wemby's Assessment of Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traoré has suddenly, perhaps improbably, turned his season around, earning himself legitimate All-Rookie consideration.

Many fans and pundits questioned, if not outright mocked, the Brooklyn Nets for selecting Traoré No. 19 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Since then, those voices have been quieted, as Traoré has been showcasing elite burst on drives while defending well beyond his size.

His floater has become a revelation, even dropping over 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama, a shot most players wouldn’t dare attempt

Wembanyama recently praised the fellow Frenchman for his maturity and control of the game, saying he has "real guts" for going up against anybody. Despite being 18 years old at the time they were preparing for the Olympics, Traoré, who is two years younger than Wembanyama, left quite an impression on the perennial MVP candidate.

When asked about Wemby's comments and how he, the Nets' coaching staff, and any teammates have helped set Traoré up for success, Nets coach Jordi Fernández didn't hesitate to shift the spotlight to his young point guard.

“I agree with Wemby,” Fernández said. ”Well said by him. I think Nolan is doing it on his own. He works with Corey [Vinson]. Does a great job. He’s helped him learn how the NBA works with his teammates. Going through the games. He’s always believed that he belongs. He always fights back. He’s getting to be the voice and the presence that we believe he is. He’s not there yet because we also believe his ceiling is much higher. These last 23 games are huge for him, huge for the group going into the summer, which will be the biggest summer of our lives."

The next 23 games will indeed be huge for Traoré. They will give him and Egor Dëmin time to develop chemistry as Brooklyn’s future backcourt, while allowing him to continue gaining real-time reps at the league's most demanding position.

Not everything will go perfectly for Traoré moving forward. Opposing defenses could blitz or hedge ball screens to force the ball out of his hands, pack the paint to neutralize his floater, and dare him to beat them from beyond the arc.

However, Traoré has a bunch of unteachable qualities that will serve him well as a soon-to-be 20-year-old kid over the next few seasons, namely a belief in himself.

If the jumper improves, the skepticism that greeted draft night may soon feel laughable.