Victor Wembanyama Has High Praise for Nets' Nolan Traoré: 'He's Got Real Guts'

Nolan Traoré has stepped up as the Brooklyn Nets' starting point guard over the last month, averaging 12.5 points on 44.3% shooting and 5.1 assists per game since Jan. 23.

Traoré and the Nets faced an incredibly tough test going up against the San Antonio Spurs, with Victor Wembanyama patrolling the paint.

Players may attack the paint hunting a higher-percentage look, but Wembanyama’s presence often plants doubt, forcing a kick-out or a retreat dribble. His ground coverage is so expansive that even 3-on-1 advantages aren’t safe.

However, the 19-year-old Traoré showed no fear, maintaining a tight handle and creating just enough separation to loft several floaters over the 7-foot-4 specimen.

Though two years younger than Wembanyama, Traoré is no stranger to him. Their familiarity dates back to their time together with the French national program.

"The only experience I have with Nolan is pre-selection with the national team," Wembanyama said. "So we practiced together for a few days. In 2024, we were preparing for the Olympics. What I noticed from him was the maturity and the way he can control the game. The way that like, whoever the opponent is, it doesn't matter. He's got real guts, and I believe that's a guy who will have incredible growth over his career."

Victor Wembanyama compliments Nolan Traoré’s maturity and control of the game.



“He’s got incredible guts. I believe he’ll have incredible growth over his career.” #Nets #Spurs pic.twitter.com/UM4rzQBDuz — Sameer Kumar (@S_Kumar2) February 27, 2026

Traoré finished the game with 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting and three assists while committing just one turnover. Nets coach Jordi Fernández praised Traoré’s ball control and the pressure his speed puts on defenses, though he noted the shooting could improve.

"I like the three assists to one turnover," Fernández said. "So just keep being aggressive. Nolan touches the paint so many times, and he disrupts so much because he's so fast. Everything he's done so far is very positive. This game, this team is a challenge. They're very good defensively, top 10 on offense and defense. So far, I like what I've seen."

For an MVP candidate to recognize Traoré’s fearlessness is no small thing. That quality is exactly what will help the 6-foot-3 guard set the tempo for a young Nets team still searching for its identity. His paint touches create opportunities inside and out, putting pressure on even the league’s best interior defenses, something that was on display in the 126-110 loss to the Spurs.

If Traoré can develop more consistency from beyond the arc, the ceiling becomes significantly higher for the Nets’ young floor general.