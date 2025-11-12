Nets' Egor Demin Scores Career High 16 Points in Loss to Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets debuted arguably the hottest uniform they've ever worn on Tuesday night to honor late rapper Biggie Smalls.

However, their performance wasn't quite as B.I.G., as they fell to the Toronto Raptors 119-109 to drop to 1-10 on the season.

The Nets found themselves in this game for a longer duration than many of their more recent games, and a lot of that has to do with Egor Demin's career night.

Demin posted a career-high 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting, five assists, and four rebounds, drilling four of his eight attempts from 3-point range.

The BYU product has made 18 triples in his first 10 games as a Net, passing Bojan Bogdanvoic for the most 3-point makes as a rookie in their first game with the franchise.

He showed incredible balance on one of his makes, sidestepping away from a defender flying 100 miles per hour towards him on a closeout and getting a nice high release point on his jumper.

"We all believe that he belongs," Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez said. "Some of the plays that caught my eye, the way he shoots, and he gets to spots, and obviously you need to learn, he needs to grow on the defensive end, being more proactive instead of reactive, I think right there that's what he can catch some of the drives and communicate better and learn the schemes.

"He's a smart kid, we're gonna keep challenging him to do those things, and he will. But I'm very happy where he's at right now and what he's shown how aggressive he was, 11 field goal attempts is a good number, and five assists to one turnover against a team that is very aggressive and very handsy, I think that shows growth right there."

Demin has talked extensively about wanting to be louder and grow into a leader, but after some initial concerns about his lack of 2-point attempts to begin the year, it's encouraging to see the Nets' top pick attacking the rim more aggressively and forcing the defense to collapse on him, which opens up his teammates for open looks.

He did not shoot the 3-pointer particularly well in college, but based on his first 10 games of the season, you would never know that. What counts now is that he's drilling it from downtown at a solid clip and showing more aggression on drives to the rim