Nets' Michael Porter Jr. Increasing Value Despite Poor Record

On the scale of pure team performance, the Brooklyn Nets are easily at the bottom of the NBA, and perhaps even last. At 1-11, the goals are clear: sacrifice games for a high 2026 draft pick and develop the current core.

The Nets still have plenty of veterans on the roster who could boost their trade value this season, though. Nothing is guaranteed in terms of the roster, and Brooklyn could either be trade facilitators or sellers midseason. Players such as Michael Porter Jr., Terance Mann and Nic Claxton could get sent to more competitive teams later on.

Porter has been, by far, the most productive Net amid Cam Thomas's hamstring injury. The 27-year-old was acquired over the summer in exchange for Cam Johnson, and so far, Brooklyn is the bigger beneficiary.

Through 11 games played, Porter is averaging 23.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 46% shooting from the field and 34.7% from three. Most recently, in a 105-98 NBA Cup loss to the Orlando Magic, he put up 24 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and a steal on 10-for-23 shooting.

His shooting splits aren't spectacular, but Porter's surface-level production is enough to say he's boosting his trade value, especially considering how much Johnson has struggled with the Denver Nuggets. Although Brooklyn's star forward isn't as great of a defender, his offensive output has been relatively versatile.

The Nets have the choice of either selling Porter this season or waiting to make a decision. Keep in mind, his contract runs out in 2027. If Brooklyn wants to move on from him eventually, teams wouldn't want to acquire him next season since his deal would be expiring.

The smart move would be to entertain offers this season before the trade deadline, especially if Porter continues to average over 20 and 7. He doesn't fit the timeline, and also has a track record of performing at a high level for a championship team and a repeated contender.

Nov 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) shoots the ball in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-10 wing is making $38.3 million this season before an increase to $40.8 million next year. It's a hefty deal, even with the rising salary cap. But for a contending team looking for offense, it could be worth it.

Team performance isn't the priority, but other teams will keep an eye on certain Nets despite the record. If there's one thing we've learned from the past, it's that almost anyone is on the table.