Nic Claxton is the Perfect Brooklyn Nets Trade Candidate

Nic Claxton has been one of the biggest bright spots for the Brooklyn Nets this season, amid the early stages of the rebuild. At 6-17, there isn't much to cheer for (aside from losing for draft picks), but the development from the rookies and trade value built from veterans has been fun to watch.

The 6-foot-11 center is averaging 13.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists (career high) and 1.4 blocks per game, shooting 55.7% from the field. Claxton has taken vast offensive steps, expanding his skill set while remaining a paint anchor on the other side of the floor.

Through 23 games, he already has two triple-doubles recorded. For context, he never had one before this season. Claxton has become more of a ball handler from the wings, getting involved in facilitating and scoring in transition. His typical starting point to score was closer to the basket, usually in the paint. However, he is finding more ways to get downhill as a ball handler.

At 26 years old, the big man doesn't quite fit the Nets' timeline, making him the most likely trade candidate. Michael Porter Jr. is another name to watch, as he's putting up massive scoring numbers. However, Claxton is more valuable for a variety of reasons.

The first is his contract. While Porter has another year on his deal, worth over $40 million for the 2026-27 season, Claxton is in the second season of his four-year, $97 million contract.

Dec 6, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) dribbles as New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins (24) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

His annual money will decline in the coming seasons, going from $25.3 million (2025-26) to $23.1 million to $20.9 million. There's more of an incentive to trade for him given the rising salary cap, while Claxton's money goes the other way.

The other is his play style. Porter is a talented offensive player, but Claxton can take more of a backseat and still be effective. It would cost teams less to acquire the center, and at the very least, he'd be an impressive defender and rebounder. His expanded offensive game is a plus.

There are plenty of teams in need of frontcourt depth, specifically at the center position. The Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Indiana Pacers are a few teams that could use Claxton as a two-way force in the starting lineup. Those are just a few of many suitors.

The question is whether or not Brooklyn will entertain offers for Claxton if he becomes available. Last season, Cam Johnson was a hot name to watch, but the Nets merely fielded offers rather than shopped him. They have more reason to offer the big man around the league for future assets.