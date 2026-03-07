Nets Michael Porter Jr. on Franchise Single-Season 3-Point Record Watch

Jazz musician Gregory Porter moved to the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn in 2004 as a 32-year-old. He didn't reach the mountaintop of his craft until 2014, when he won the Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album with his third project: Liquid Spirit.

A different Porter has been making waves in Brooklyn of late. Michael Porter Jr. made his way to the Brooklyn Nets by way of the Denver Nuggets in the 2025 NBA offseason. He's aiming to reach a peak of his own as the regular season winds down.

In Porter Jr.'s first season with the Nets, he has the chance to break the single-season 3-point makes record. D'Angelo Russell set the record with 234 threes made in the 2018-19 season.

Porter Jr. currently has 172 makes from distance this season through 50 games –– 3.4 makes per game. There are 20 games left in Brooklyn's season. If he plays every game the rest of the way, he'll be on pace to break the record.

With that said, the likelihood of the best player on a team trying to position itself in a prime draft position plays every game down the stretch of the season is low. To be safe, let's say Porter Jr. misses five games out of the 20 remaining. Then he would have to drill 4.1 triples per game to break the record.

If the season were to end today, this would only be Porter Jr.'s fourth-best 3-point output of his career. The most threes he's ever made in a season was 220 in the 2023-24 season.

Porter Jr. currently has the seventh-most 3-point makes by a Nets player all-time and could become the sixth player in franchise history to surpass 200 3-point makes. A lot of his success this season from beyond the arc has obviously stemmed from increased opportunity.

Career-highs in 3-point attempts and usage rate have helped him contend for this record. Porter Jr. is a career 39.9% shooter from deep, converting at a career-low 36.8% clip this season, not counting a 20.8% season average across nine games of the 2021-22 season. His dip in efficiency this season is warranted with him taking nearly 10 threes per game.

It's important to note that in Russell's record-setting season, he played 81 games. Porter Jr. can play 70 games at most. Joe Harris is the only player in Nets history to make over 200 triples in a season in fewer than 70 games.

Porter Jr.'s premier season in Brooklyn may not put him at the top of the record books, but Gregory Porter's story shows that success isn't always an immediate byproduct of a change in setting.